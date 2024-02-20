What is Nicholas Jordan charged with? Detroit man identified as suspect in University of Colorado double homicide

25-year-old Nicholas Jordan has been accused of fatally shooting two people in a UCCS dorm, on Friday, February 16, 2024. Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed that they have taken Jordan into custody on Monday, February 19, 2024, from Colorado Springs. Authorities further stated that it was an easy arrest and went quite smoothly.

According to school spokesman Chris Valentine, the suspect, Nicholas Jordan, is a student at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. The CSPD stated that the case is still under investigation, and they are trying to unearth all possible details.

UCCS student Nicholas Jordan accused in fatal dorm shooting

For the unversed, the deadly shooting took place on Friday in one of the dorms at UCCS, resulting in the tragic deaths of 24-year-old Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery. Following the incident, cops launched a search for a suspect in connection with the shooting. Finally, on Monday, they arrested 25-year-old student Nicholas Jordan. According to CBS News, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said,

"It was really a smooth arrest."

The Colorado Springs Police Department additionally said,

"The shooting was not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."

According to law enforcement officials, Nicholas Jordan knew both Knopp and Montgomery. Jordan was located on Monday morning near the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East and was then apprehended at a traffic stop. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The police are currently working to determine the actual cause of death of the victims. The entire school community is still trying to heal from the trauma that they have been exposed to since the deadly shooting broke out.

UCCS authority members and many students attended the walk on Monday

CBS News reported that UCCS conducted a 'healing march' on Monday, February 19, at 2 pm local time, which began from the Roaring Fork dining hall. UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet spoke at the gathering and said,

"Healing will take time. Rebuilding the trust and safety of our campus will take time."

Haden Gillespie, Samuel Knopp's roommate, spoke about the shooting and said,

"We're all in this together. I just know he'd be happy to see this. I just want everyone to know that I love you and we'll get through it together so, thank you all for being here."

Another junior, Nissi Paugio, said,

"These kinds of tragedies big or small, definitely hit all around the world. It always happens. But we don't really feel it until it hits our atmosphere, our circle."

Law enforcement officials didn't reveal a lot of information about suspect Nicholas Jordan prior to the arrest, citing the "active and fluid nature" of the case. Police have urged the public to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 if they have any information regarding the shooting.