Who was Vivek Taneja? Search for suspect underway as Washington tech exec killed outside Shoto Restaurant

On February 2, 2024, 41-year-old Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, Virginia, suffered life-threatening injuries in an alleged assault that took place outside Shoto Restaurant. He was soon taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on February 7, 2024.

Vivek was the co-founder and president of Dynamo Technologies, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. As per LinkedIn, the company provides "technology, project management and financial consulting solutions to the federal government."

Fox News reported that Washington, D.C. police are currently looking for the suspect involved in Vivek Taneja's death.

Suspect allegedly involved in Vivek Taneja's death caught on surveillance camera

On February 2, 2024, at about 2 am local time, officers responded to the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest outside Shoto Restaurant after receiving a report of an assault, as per WUSA. Upon their arrival, authorities located Vivek Taneja on the pavement with life-threatening injuries.

As per Vivek's LinkedIn profile, he got his master's of science degree at George Mason University and his doctorate in engineering from George Washington University in D.C. He was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies and as per the spokesperson of the company, he was a premier technology and solutions analytics provider for the federal government, as per NBC Washington.

According to the report by WUSA, a preliminary investigation uncovered that on the day of the incident, Vivek and an unknown male allegedly had an argument that turned into a physical altercation. The Washington tech executive was reportedly knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. Following his death, authorities began investigating the case as a homicide.

The report by WUSA stated that officials are currently looking for the individual behind Taneja's death. The suspect in question was caught on surveillance camera and officers have asked the public to inform them if they have any information about him.

Fox News reported that the Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

As per BNN, this comes after an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, was attacked by robbers in Chicago on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place near his apartment in West Ridge and he was left bleeding from his nose and mouth.

The Washington Post reported that, as per the Metropolitan Police Department's statistics, the nation's capital recorded 274 homicides in 2023. The last time Washington listed that many killings was in 1997.

