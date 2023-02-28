What did Noel Gallagher say about Sam Smith? Singer misgenders musician in brutal rant

Singer Noel Gallagher recently appeared as a guest on the Dutch radio station Kink. During the show, he took a dig at singer Sam Smith. However, he ended up misgendering the Unholy singer, and that started a discussion on social media.

Asked about his thoughts on music today, he replied,

“Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are f***ing idiots.”

When asked about who he was referring to as uncool, Noel Gallagher said, “Sam Smith.”

However, when asked why Sam Smith, the former Oasis singer ended up misgendering them by saying,

“Look at him!”

Sam Smith is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

How are social media users reacting to Noel Gallagher misgendering Sam Smith on a radio show?

Social media users did not appear to be very pleased with Noel Gallagher calling Sam Smith by the wrong pronouns. Several users pointed out that the latter prefers using they/them.

F @fnb_8 noel gallagher misgendering sam smith and calling them the “biggest idiot around” 🥱 noel gallagher misgendering sam smith and calling them the “biggest idiot around” 🥱

p🕯 @eightiesmarr Noel Gallagher calling Sam smith the biggest idiot in the music industry actyally makes so much sense because of Course Noel Gallagher is homophobic Noel Gallagher calling Sam smith the biggest idiot in the music industry actyally makes so much sense because of Course Noel Gallagher is homophobic

Division Order @divisionorderuk @NME Come on, it's no wonder Noel Gallagher doesn't like Sam Smith. He's a proper no-nonsense working class hero, our Noel, and it's not like his musical heroes (i.e. the people whose songs he shamelessly ripped off) ever presented themselves in an outlandish and ridiculous fashion... @NME Come on, it's no wonder Noel Gallagher doesn't like Sam Smith. He's a proper no-nonsense working class hero, our Noel, and it's not like his musical heroes (i.e. the people whose songs he shamelessly ripped off) ever presented themselves in an outlandish and ridiculous fashion... https://t.co/QQBDABKVbF

Oasis Mania @OasisMania



kinkpuntnl Noel Gallagher calls Sam Smith the 'biggest idi*t around'kinkpuntnl Noel Gallagher calls Sam Smith the 'biggest idi*t around'📹 kinkpuntnl https://t.co/VnATVt8z1I

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Twitter)

Notably, this is not the first time Noel Gallagher has taken a dig at Sam Smith. Earlier in 2015, the 55-year-old singer was asked what he thought of the Dancing With a Stranger singer's stage presence. To which the former Oasis singer responded,

“Sam Smith just stands there like Boy George in a coma.”

When did Sam Smith change their pronouns?

Sam Smith came out as gender non-binary in 2019 and started using they/them pronouns. Smith said that their decision was not well received, and they faced backlash for it.

During a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Too Good at Goodbyes singer also revealed how they have been harassed on the streets of England since coming out.

They said,

"I think all the only negatives in the struggle have been in my public life and my job. And just the amount of hate that came my way was just exhausting."

They further added,

"It was in the f**king enews. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. What I find hard about it is it’s like, if that’s happening to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling? And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting and especially in England."

Sam concluded by saying,

"So we’ve got two sides, really. My personal life and then my public life. And in my personal life, there’s not one negative."

Sam Smith made headlines recently when he and collaborator Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance at the Grammys. As the videos of their performance went viral, several social media users began criticizing them for their satanic performance, claiming that it was evil.

Despite all this, Sam Smith and Kim Petras scripted history at the Grammys as they became the first non-binary artist to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Petras, on the other hand, became the first transwoman to win the award.

Poll : 0 votes