What is optic neuritis? GoFundMe for Jehane Thomas raises over £10,500 after TikToker’s unexpected death 

TikTok star Jehane Thomas from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, after suffering through months of migraines.

The tragic news was confirmed by Jehane's best friend Alyx Reast, who has appeared in several of the former's videos. Reast shared the update on her TikTok with the caption:

"You are everything good in the world, im gonna miss you every single day."

Jehane Thomas' TikTok account has over 69,000 followers and a combined total of 1.3 million likes across her videos. Her vlogs focused on content like preparing packed meals for her sons, grocery shopping buys, and everyday life with her friends. The TikToker also has her own arts and crafts business called Prink and Pack UK.

The 30-year-old social media influencer's later videos documented her medical diagnosis and struggles with optic neuritis, a condition caused by inflammation of the optic nerve that carries messages from the eye to the brain. According to the Mayo Clinic, optic neuritis can cause immense pain and temporary loss of vision in one eye.

In her last video, Jehane Thomas was in severe pain and was awaiting surgery for her condition

The 30-year-old influencer's recent videos frequently showed her in and out of the hospital. Her last TikTok video, which was shared four days ago, showed her in the hospital, awaiting surgery. The clip was a response to her worried followers asking for an update on her health. She wrote:

"I can't lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is..."

The TikToker was discharged just two days after a week-long stay at the hospital where she was treated for pressure migraines which returned due to her condition.

In one of her videos, Jehane Thomas shared that detailed the diagnosis of her medical condition. Speaking about her prior misdiagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis and stress-related migraines, she revealed:

"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly two years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had MS which was ruled out but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet."

In another video, she added that she was grateful for her parents who have been really supportive and helped her with taking care of her children.

Jehane Thomas's best friend and neighbor, Alyx Reast, set up a GoFundMe campaign to support her friend's two children and family. Explaining her promise to the TikTok star to "do what she can" for her boys, Alyx wrote:

"I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable."

At the time of writing this article, the campaign had raised £10,580.

What is optic neuritis?

Optic Neuritis (ON) is a condition in which a nerve that relays messages from the eye to the brain is inflamed or irritated. While the condition doesn't always have an underlying cause, many with ON go on to develop Multiple Sclerosis. The condition develops in one eye, but occasionally both can be affected.

Vision Loss over a few hours to days is a common symptom along with eye pain that gets worse with eye movement. The extent of vision loss varies and can be permanent in some people. Many also report seeing flashing lights with eye movement.

According to medical professionals at the Cleveland Clinic, most cases occur in women between the ages of 20 and 40.

Jehane Thomas is survived by her two sons, Issac, who will turn four soon, and Elijah, who is one.

