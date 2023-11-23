What did Orlando Brown say about Diddy? Viral video resurfaces online in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit 

Sean Diddy was in the news lately as singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in which she alleged that he physically abused and s*xually assaulted her. However, the Cassie abuse lawsuit against Sean was settled on November 21, and the news about the same is doing rounds on the internet. Amidst that, a video of Orlando Brown has resurfaced online in which Brown was commenting about Diddy. As the video recirculated online, it left internet users scratching their heads and sharing jokes about it online.

The viral video of Orlando brown was earlier shared in 2022. In an interview with Cam Capone News, Orlando started talking about the American rapper. The clip of the interview in which he made odd sounds while talking about the American rapper went immediately viral. Now, that particular part is being resurfaced online.

In the viral video, Orlando says,

"I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry. I started licking my lips. Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash.”

The Disney star further continued and said,

“You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son. I love it yo, I love it.”

When internet users came across this video a year later, they reacted by saying that it was hilarious. Some social media users even called Orlando Brown hilarious.

It is also worth noting that the video has resurfaced online as the news about the lawsuit filed against the American rapper by Cassie was dismissed on November 21, 2023. All of this happened after the case reached a settlement.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of s*xual assault and physical abuse.

What were the allegations made by Cassie against Diddy in the lawsuit?

On November 17, 2023, singer and actor Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against singer-rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, claimed that the American rapper allegedly subjected Cassie to a decade of repeated ra*e and physical abuse, beginning shortly after they first met in 2005 when she was just 19 years old.

In the lawsuit, there were disturbing details of alleged physical harm, including allegations of being punched, beaten, kicked, and stomped by Sean. Cassie, in a statement, said,

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

However, a week later, on November 21, the lawsuit was dismissed after a swift settlement. A New York court announced the dismissal of the lawsuit. It was further mentioned that Cassie can not file the case again. Cassie talked about this and said,

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

For those unaware, Sean Combs is a popular rapper, producer and singer. Other than this, he is also the founder of the record label Bad Boy Entertainment. He is 54 years old.