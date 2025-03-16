What was P2istheName’s real name? All we know as YouTuber dies aged 26

YouTuber P2istheName, born Philip Enewally on April 23, 1998, was found dead at the age of 26 on Friday afternoon in a mail room, as reported by Los Angeles County Coroner.

The circumstances of Philip's death remain unknown at the moment. The coroner’s office has started to investigate the YouTuber's passing in order to determine the cause of his death.

One of Philip's family members requested his fans and followers to let the family grieve privately. She suggested they paid their tributes on his YouTube channel.

The late internet personality, known for gaming content, started his YouTube journey on May 16, 2011. He posted over 900 videos on his channel and gained more than 3.8 million subscribers over the years. P2istheName also had over 710K followers on his Instagram.

Philip Enewally posted video gaming content, gaming tutorials, and comedy skits. He was mostly noted for playing Fortnite and NBA 2K. The late 26-year-old also sometimes made vlogs on his daily life or what he did in a day.

Apart from being a content creator, Philip was also an entrepreneur as he launched his clothing brand Don'tMindUs in December last year. Following P2istheName's death, fellow YouTuber COLETHEMAN mourned the loss. On March 14, Cole addressed Philip as his "good friend" on X, adding:

"Wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice."

P2istheName was moving to Atlanta weeks before his death

P2istheName shared his plans to move to Atlanta a few weeks before his death. In a video, titled "Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles..," posted to his channel on February 22, Philip was seen packing his things at his L.A. residence.

The YouTuber also packed some of his Don'tMindUs orders and loaded them on his Tesla Cybertruck for shipping.

Philip spoke about living in Los Angeles all his life since birth. The YouTuber said he did not get to attend college as some people do by going to other states like Houston or Washington, DC. He added:

"I want there to be an era in my life where I leave my comfort zone. I leave Los Angeles and I finally take a big leap of faith and I'm not comfortable."

Philip stated the move was something he believed he needed in the current phase of his career. P2istheName expressed his wish to tell stories to his future kids when he turned 35 or 36 about all the places he had visited.

"I want to be able to say yo I lived here, I lived here, I lived here. Not just one place for the rest of my life," he said.

Philip believed experiencing new things was a way to acquire more wisdom in life.

Much about Philip Enewally's relationship history is not known. However, a woman named Jordyn often appeared in his YouTube videos. In one of them, Philip also addressed her as his best friend and later proceeded to ask her to be his Valentine.

