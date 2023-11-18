What did Pardi say about Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper disses Ex with new song lyrics

American rapper Pardi has dropped a bombshell on the music scene with his latest track, Thee Person, where he doesn't hold back in explaining his relationship with ex-Megan Thee Stallion.

In the song released on Friday, November 17, the rapper aims at his ex in a no-holds-barred lyrical onslaught that has stirred up controversy.

Pardi's lyrics dive deep into the intricacies of their relationship, making startling claims about Megan's actions during their time together.

The rapper boldly declares himself "the realest n***a" closest to Meg and accuses her of undergoing liposuction while pretending to exercise. He goes on to allege that she engaged in multiple infidelities during their relationship.

One of the most striking lines reveals that the rapper was about to pop the question to Megan Thee Stallion before her actions became too much to handle.

What did Pardi say about Megan Thee Stallion in his new song Thee Person?

The rapper Pardi dissed Megan Thee Stallion in her new song. He claims that she lied to him about her actions, including an alleged deception on live TV with Gayle King.

"This the girl that I'm trying to propose to/Ask Greg Una I picked out a ring then you lied to my face/Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King."

Pardi's raps continues:

"I found out with the rest of the world/God I treated you like a queen/Whole time I'm a clown in your circus/I tried to pull you up out the mud/Here you are tryna drown me on purpose/You know the devil was a serpent/For some streams and views girl I hope it was worth it/This ain't for Megan Thee Stallion, this for Megan Thee Person."

However, despite the intensity of the diss track, the rapper takes a moment to express that he still cares for Megan. He mentions that she can reach out to his mother and emphasizes that he is praying for her well-being.

This musical clash follows Megan Thee Stallion's release of Cobra, where she claimed to catch a man cheating in her bed. Though she didn't explicitly name it, the rapper's fans speculated that the lyrics were directed at him, prompting them to demand a response from the rapper.

Pardi's initial response came through cryptic messages on Instagram Stories, using Future's "it's an evil world we live in" meme, followed by an image of Tristan Thompson laughing. Meanwhile, the Houston rapper confirmed her relationship with Pardi in 2021, and the pair dated for over two years, ultimately parting ways in 2023.

With the song Thee Person, it seems the saga between the rapper and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. Now, it will remain to be seen if Megan will make any statement or give her reactions about the song.