Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message after Drew McIntyre turns heel on WWE RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a cryptic message aimed at Drew McIntyre.

In the main event of this week's show, McIntyre assisted Finn Balor and Damian Priest in retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion hit Jey with a Claymore Kick ringside before shaking hands with Ripley.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley tweeted out a Joker's GIF from The Dark Knight movie, claiming that McIntyre's heel turn was all part of the plan.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, McIntyre suffered yet another crucial loss, as he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the opening match of the show, McIntyre was defeated by the reigning champion, Seth Rollins.

Vince Russo claimed that Drew McIntyre could be a temporary member of The Judgment Day

The former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, opened up about Drew McIntyre's alliance with The Judgment Day, claiming that he could be a temporary member. While McIntyre, shaking hands with Rhea Ripley, suggested that he had joined the fearsome faction, Russo also came up with another interesting theory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the former WWE Champion could be a temporary member for the upcoming Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023.

Russo said:

"I believe I said Drew was joining Judgment Day and you said he wasn't... The handshake? I think that's proof to me, man... Maybe he's a man for hire. Maybe."

Expand Tweet

On this week's RAW, The Judgment Day officially added JD McDonagh to the faction. McDonagh will be teaming up with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Rumors have suggested that McIntyre will be the fifth man to join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series Premium Live Event, with a returning Randy Orton possibly joining the babyfaces.

What were your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.