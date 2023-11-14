Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Drew McIntyre's handshake with Rhea Ripley clearly indicates that the Scottish Warrior has joined Judgment Day.

It was a monumental episode of Monday Night RAW as there were some new developments in the buildup to the WarGames match at Survivor Series. In a surprising turn of events, the former two-time WWE Champion seemingly joined in as the fifth member of Team Judgement Day.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the handshake made it certain that Drew McIntyre had embraced the dark side and joined Judgment Day. However, he also explained that McIntyre could be a temporary member for the WarGames match and then be on his way.

"I believe I said Drew was joining Judgment Day and you said he wasn't... The handshake? I think that's proof to me, man... Maybe he's a man for hire. Maybe." [From 1:28 onwards]

With Drew McIntyre almost certain to strengthen the ranks of Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see who will be the fifth member to battle alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Who should be the fifth member of the babyfaces team? Let us know in the comments section below.

