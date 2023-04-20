What did Patti LuPone say on The View? Taliban comparison sparks online backlash

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, American singer and actress Patti LuPone's interview on The View, where she went on a rant equating the Taliban with Christian right wingers in the country, left netizens fuming. The 73-year-old asserted that she doesn't know the difference between the two, stating:

"I just don't know what the difference is... What's happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous."

In response, host Whoopi Goldberg remarked that LuPone was not the only one who has said this before.

The Broadway actress' comments were an answer to a question about her thoughts on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ laws. In response to the question, which was posed by show co-host Ana Navarro, Patti LuPone stated:

"I could cry… I don’t know why he’s (DeSantis) doing this."

She added that growing up, she was told America is a democracy and that idea is now in "danger."

"No return tickets necessary": Internet users bash Patti LuPone for her remarks

As news of Patti LuPone's interview spread, netizens were left aghast and irritated at the Taliban comparison. They condemned the Broadway veteran for her "disgraceful" comments. While many pointed out the various differences, others simply asked her to go elsewhere and see the truth for herself.

More about recent Anit-LGBTQ trends in the United States

Patti LuPone is one of several celebrities who have spoken out against the recent hate for the American queer community.

According to Pink News, the state of Missouri has passed a law restricting access to "gender-affirming medical care" for everyone. North Dakota, meanwhile, set a record for passing the highest number of anti-LGBTQ laws (ten) in a single day.

Ron DeSantis has been vocal in his anti-LGBTQ agenda and introduced the "Don't say gay" bill last March, which barred the discussion of s*xual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

Elsewhere, Tennessee became the first state to outlaw drag performances.

Patti LuPone is yet to comment on the backlash.

