Who is Patti LuPone? Video of Broadway star's rant against anti-masker goes viral 

American actress Patti LuPone bashed two theatergoers on May 10 after finding them without their face masks on correctly while sitting in the audience.

The theatrical veteran was taking part in a recorded Q&A with her costars for the Tony-nominated revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. According to several videos circulating on Twitter, she realized a few guests weren't wearing their masks over their noses and advised them to rectify it.

In the footage, she said:

Patti LuPone putting an anti-masker in their place at a talkback after the show.

“That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rules, get the f*ck out! Who do you think you are, that you do not respect the people that are sitting around you? Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater.”

However, one audience member responded with a snide remark,

"I pay your salary."

To this, LuPone responded:

“You pay my salary? Bullsh*t. Chris Harper pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose, we have worked really hard.”

Everything to know about Patti LuPone

the dynamic between patti lupone and katrina lenk in this picture should be studied in universities

Patti LuPone was born in Long Island, New York, on April 21, 1949. Her parents were educators, with her mother working as a librarian at the local university and her father teaching English at Walt Whitman High School.

In 1972, Patti and her classmates graduated as the inaugural class of Juilliard's Drama Division. Her brother, Robert LuPone, is also a Tony Award winner.

Patti joined The Acting Company, founded by John Houseman, after graduating. Her Broadway debut was as Irina in The Three Sisters in 1973.

Since then, she has appeared in over 100 theater, film, and television productions.

Some of Patti's other credits include The Robber Bridegroom (1975), Evita (1979), Les Miserables (1985), The Cradle Will Rock (1985), Anything Goes (1987), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2005), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010), War Paint (2017), Company (2021), etc.

Patti has also been on several series, including Frasier, American Horror Story, Pose, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Patti LuPone has received several prestigious honors over her long career, both on stage and television. Patti has received two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical, one for Evita in 1980 and another for Gypsy in 2008.

She also received two Grammy Awards in 2009 for her work on Weill: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny.

Patti LuPone received two Emmy nods for her work on various television programs in the 1990s.

On the personal front, Patti LuPone married Matthew Johnston on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in December 1988. Joshua Luke Johnston is the couple's only child.

