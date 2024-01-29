What did Paul Anderson’s lawyer say about Peaky Blinders star crack cocaine possession? Charges and more details explored

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, renowned for portraying Thomas Shelby's older brother in the hit BBC series, faced legal repercussions after being found with crack cocaine and various drugs in a Hampstead pub on Boxing Day 2023.

His lawyer stated that the actor got carried away in a situation to please his fans, who often expect him in the character he is famed for. Anderson is anticipated to play Arthur Shelby again in the much-awaited Peaky Blinders movie, but not many specifics about the production have been revealed yet.

The actor has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, leading to a fine of £1,345.

Paul Anderson fined for drug possession

Yahoo! News reported that the pub manager alerted the police about crack cocaine fumes emanating from the disabled toilet after Paul Anderson's visit. Substances, including crack cocaine, amphetamines, diazepam, and pregabalin, were discovered with the 48-year-old British actor.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement to Metro, confirming Anderson's arrest and the subsequent charges. The actor reportedly gave "no comment" answers to every question during the interview, according to Mail Online. However, the court was informed that the actor eventually tested positive for cocaine and opiates (not crack cocaine).

Statement from the actor's lawyer

Appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, Paul Anderson admitted guilt and was fined. The actor's lawyer mentioned his tendency to "slip into" the Peaky Blinders character, Arthur Shelby, as fans often recognize and encourage this behavior.

The actor’s lawyer further stated in the hearing,

"You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character. He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements."

Paul Anderson has portrayed Arthur Shelby, the troubled older brother to Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, since the series' inception in 2013. In the show, Arthur Shelby engages in drug misuse, reflecting the challenges faced in Britain during the 1920s and 30s.

The lawyer went on to add,

"He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no."

About Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, a British period crime drama TV series created by Steven Knight, unfolds in post-World War I Birmingham, centering on the exploits of the Peaky Blinders gang. Debuting on BBC Two in 2013, the series later moved to BBC One. Netflix later acquired global distribution rights for the series.

Loosely based on real gang activities in Birmingham before and after WW I, the show boasts an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, alongside Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Joe Cole as key members of the gang. Notable guest stars include Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, and Adrien Brody.

After six seasons, it was announced that the sixth would be the last series and would be followed by a spin-off film. Creator Steven Knight confirmed plans for the film during the 2022 National Television Awards.

