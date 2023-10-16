What is a Poi flag? Pink issues statement as Israeli flag video claim goes viral during recent concert tour 

Pink has raised eyebrows after supposedly extending support to Israel during the country’s conflict with Palestine. Netizens claimed that the musician used flags that symbolized support to the country. However, she has since issued a statement to deny the claims.

As Palestinian citizens continue to face the brunt of the Israel-Hamas (a Palestinian militant group) conflict, Pink has been viciously attacked for supposedly supporting Israel.

One X (formerly known as Twitter) user revealed that the pro-Israel non-profit organization, Creative Community for Peace, took to the internet to share that the musician used ribbons in her recent show to extend her support to Israel.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly 15K views. The X (formerly known as Twitter) account @Israel, which is reportedly managed by their Digital Diplomacy Team, also said in a tweet:

"Thank you @Pink."

However, the singer has since debunked claims of her publicizing her political beliefs. She stated in a recent post on X that she certainly did not use Israeli flags in her show:

"This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not," Pink wrote.

The singer explained that she has been using Poi flags in her show "since the beginning of this tour." Pink also clarified that the only other kind of flag she will ever include in her concert is the rainbow flag.

Poi flags are traditionally used as a symbol of peace by Maori people. The New Zealand-native object, 'poi,' is often used in dances, which have taken on their own renditions as time progresses.

What is a Poi flag? Netizens express curiosity over the banner used in Pink’s concert

According to Play Poi, the word “poi” came from the Maori people of New Zealand. It is a form of dance where weights at the end of tethers are swung in a rhythmic pattern.

According to Dr. Kate Riegle van West from YouTube, poi was discovered to be a “spiritual messenger” in the 1860s. During the British reign in New Zealand, two Maori gentlemen reportedly combined poi with chants that included religion and politics.

The poi tradition has stood as a symbol of peace for decades.

Although the poi pieces were originally made of Raupo and harakeke, native to New Zealand, they have taken on other renditions, including flags and LED lights, amongst others.

The modern versions of the dance appeal to those who enjoy dynamic physical activity.

1News reported that the kind of Poi flags used in Pink’s concerts were not traditionally used. It comes as no surprise that the True Love singer has been inspired by Maori culture. She frequently visits New Zealand, where she has been spotted enjoying the local sites.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is currently in the midst of her Summer Carnival Tour. She will be performing in New Zealand in 2024 as well. On March 5, 2024, she will be at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. On March 8 and 9, 2024, she will be performing at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Moore’s most recent controversy comes in the midst of Israel’s siege on Gaza. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to 2750 since Israel launched their attack. Over 9200 Palestinians have also been wounded in the conflict.