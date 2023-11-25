What prison is Derek Chauvin in? Former officer convicted in George Floyd killing stabbed in jail

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is serving two consecutive sentences for George Floyd's murder, was reportedly stabbed in prison on November 24, 2023. As per the Bureau of Prisons, Chauvin has been serving time at the Fеdеral Corrеctional Institution in Tucson, a medium-security prison, since August last year.

AZ Central states that the identity of Chauvin as the man assaulted in the prison was not immediately released to the public. He was taken to the hospital after being stabbed, and the incident reportedly happened at around 12:30 pm. According to CNN, "life-saving measures" were employed before transferring the unnamed Chauvin to the hospital for treatment.

No one else has been injured in the incident, and the prison authorities managed to bring the situation under immediate control. In addition, Chauvin is in stable condition as well.

Derek Chauvin has been serving his sentence on charges of murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison back in June 2021, as per CNN. He was ordered to serve for 15 years, and following that, he would be on supervised release for the remaining years.

Judge Peter Cahill stated that the verdict was given based on the feelings of those who were affected by the murder of George Floyd, including his family members. Cahill mentioned in a memorandum that Chauvin misused his position, leading to cruel behavior with Floyd, and that he disrespected the "dignity" deserved by human beings.

Cahill further stated that Chauvin refused to listen to Floyd's requests as he was "begging" for mercy.

"Mr. Chauvin's prolonged restraint of Mr. Floyd was also much longer and more painful than the typical scenario in a second-degree or third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter case."

Chauvin accepted the blame for murdering Floyd in December 2021, saying that he put his knee on George's neck. He appealed his case at the Minnesota Supreme Court in May this year after the Minnesota Court of Appeals sustained his conviction in Floyd's murder, allowing the sentence to remain as it was ordered.

Chauvin's appeal in the murder conviction was also rejected earlier this month, but the high court refused to reveal anything about the reasons behind it.

Derek Chauvin's role as a police officer in the past

As mentioned earlier, Derek Chauvin was an officer in the Minneapolis Police Department. According to the Star Tribune, Chauvin was featured in a video alongside another officer named Tou Thao, where the former put his knee on George Floyd's neck for nine and a half minutes in May 2020, which affected the latter's breathing, leading to his death.

The outlet also revealed that Chauvin was involved in various other shooting incidents throughout his career. Business Insider reported that multiple complaints were filed against Chauvin at the Civilian Review Authority and the Office of Police Conduct in Minneapolis.

As per the New York Times, Chauvin has survived the stabbing. Further details have been kept under tight wraps.