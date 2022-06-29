What pronouns does Leon Brown use? Sister Wives star comes out as transgender on social media

Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. On Tuesday, June 28, they shared a candid post on Instagram announcing, “my pronouns are they/them. Please only refer to me in that way.”

Kody is yet to react to the announcement as the two are not currently following each other on the social media platform, but Meri expressed her support for Leon’s post via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The reveal marked the “radical humanist's” first Instagram upload since June 2021, when they had advocated for transgender athletes.

All about Sister Wives star Leon Brown

Leon Brown is Kody and Meri’s only biological child and one of 18 half-siblings from Kody’s plural marriage. The Brown family has been a part of the hit TLC show Sister Wives since 2010.

Leon previously came out as a lesbian in the 2017 episode of Sister Wives season 11. They got engaged to partner Audrey Kriss in January 2019 after two years of dating.

During a March 2020 episode of Sister Wives, Leon Brown shared details of their new relationship, saying:

“In my teens, I felt very devoted to the church that I was raised in. I wanted to live polygamy. I think it was a way to protect myself from, like, coming out to myself, really.”

Leon further continued:

“Religious institutions are spaces where there’s rules and if you are not following these rules or guidelines you can feel pretty marginalized and I did feel that way with my church. But with my family, I found so much comfort and they love me anyway. They love me and they love Audrey, and they love our love.”

In December 2021, Kriss came out as transgender and announced via an Instagram post saying that they are transgender, “and my pronouns are they/them.”

About Sister Wives and Brown family

American reality show Sister Wives films the lives of polygamist families. The Brown family was one of the first to appear on the show to help viewers combat societal chauvinism.

The show documented the life of Kody’s plural marriage with Robyn, Janelle, and Christine Brown along with their 18 children. His legal wife Meri was also part of the show, whom he divorced in 2014 to officially marry Robyn. He is spiritually married to his other wives.

However, in 2021, Kody and his third wife, Christine, parted ways after staying together for 25 years as the couple had “grown apart." Christine shared the news with her fans via an Instagram post stating that despite being separated, they will continue to co-parent their children.

Sister Wives with the Brown family aired for 16 seasons from September 2010 – January 2022.

