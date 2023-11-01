What did Prospero Serna do? Lancaster father arrested over apparent child abuse incident that left 2 children dead

Prospero Serna is the biological father of the victims of a fatal child abuse incident in Lancaster, which led to the death of two children and the hospitalization of two others. He was apprehended by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

On October 28, 2023, at about 11:50 pm, officers responded to an apparent child abuse report made by the children's mother to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2.

Prior to the investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Prospero, who resides in San Bernardino County, was first detained as a person of interest.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of physical child abuse.

Prospero Serna did not cooperate with the authorities

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials reported that upon arrival, responders located four children under the age of 10 with lacerations on their bodies inside one of the apartment unit's bedrooms.

CBS News reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra said,

"Two children were suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Two of the other children were suffering from severe lacerations to their bodies."

According to the report by CBS News, all the children were transported to a nearby hospital. Upon their arrival, two of the children were declared dead, and the other two were listed in stable condition.

ABC 7 reported that eventually, with evidence, Prospero Serna was placed under arrest for murder and child abuse,. However, a video from the scene revealed that he did not cooperate with the authorities, which led to a delay in his booking process.

A press release made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on October 30, 2023, read,

"Homicide Detectives determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Prospero Serna for the crimes of Murder and Child Abuse. However, Prospero Serna is refusing to cooperate with Sheriff's deputies, therefore delaying his booking process. The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there is no additional information."

KTLA reported that according to the video from the scene, Prospero had to be chased down by officials, who had to physically tackle and detain him in the street.

According to the report by KTLA, while being detained, Prospero had blood on his face and could be heard shouting obscenities.

Prospero Serna allegedly locked his wife out of their home before committing the crime

KTLA reported that Prospero Serna committed the brutal abuse and murders right before midnight on Saturday after reportedly locking his wife out of their residence.

ABC 7 reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Daniel Vizcarra said,

"We don't know where exactly the attack occurred, but they were all found in one bedroom. It's extremely difficult. This is traumatizing for everybody who's involved. All the deputies who responded, all the parties involved, the investigators, everyone."

According to the report by ABC 7, the county Department of Children and Family Services refused to disclose whether the family has previously been investigated for possible child abuse, as it would violate confidentiality laws.