"What in the rainbow road is this": Anti-sleep lasers reported on China highways, spark wild reactions online  

China is reportedly testing the use of lasers on highways to prevent drivers at night from falling asleep, thus ensuring that they don’t cause any road accidents. The news surfaced after X user @gunsnrosesgirl3 shared a video of it on November 6, which has been viewed over 65.2 million times.

The user further wrote in the thread that the video was originally captured on China’s G20, also known as the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway. Extremely vibrant laser lights could be seen hovering above the overhead sign and changing colors in the video, which was filmed by a person referred to as Mr. Li.

As stated by @gunsnrosesgirl3, the person behind the camera said that these colorful laser lights, which were designed to drive away fatigue, revitalized them quickly and reduced their exhaustion during an extended drive at night.

Although the authenticity of the claim that China was considering installing these anti-sleep laser lights is uncertain, the footage sparked wild reactions online. The majority of social media users said that these lasers are more likely to cause distraction and lead to accidents than to ensure road safety.

One person commented on Pubity’s Instagram post on the same and compared the highway to Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road.

Netizens say the reported lasers on Chinese highways would rather make them sleep

People wrote that watching the video itself was making them sleepy. They also pointed out how the patterns of those lasers can potentially hypnotize an individual, causing them to fall asleep rather than stay wide awake. A few others said that these lights could cause seizures in epileptic patients.

Check out some of the reactions here:

The viral video of lasers being projected on this Chinese highway was supposedly recorded on December 31, 2022, and was uploaded on Newsflare. However, it remains unclear whether the clip is real or somewhat doctored.