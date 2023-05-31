What did Ramon Adedoyin do? Hilton Hotel owner murder case explained

Well-known educationist and businessman Ramon Adedoyin has been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted of the murder of Timothy Adegoke. Adegoke was a guest at the Hilton Hotel, which is owned by Adedoyin. The judgment was delivered by Judge Adepele Ojo.

The judge stated that the circumstantial evidence proved that Adedoyin murdered Adegoke. She mentioned that because Adedoyin refused to testify, he pleaded guilty to the charges that were imposed by the prosecution, and Adedoyin was in Abuja for the last few days before Adegoke was murdered.

Has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.



There were a few others charged with Adegoke's murder, and the list had names, including Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle, and Adedeji Adesola. The charges imposed against them included murder, conspiracy, and maintenance of secrecy.

The rest of the people charged with Adegoke's murder were workers at the hotel. However, the judge dismissed the charges against Chiefuna, Lawrence, and Adesola.

Ramon Adedoyin was arrested in November 2021

Ramon Adedoyin was arrested on November 15, 2021, on charges of murdering Timothy Adegoke, an MBA student from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife-Ife. According to a press release, Ramon was interrogated with other suspects who were arrested before him.

According to SaharaReporters, Adegoke traveled from Abuja at the beginning of the same month for his examinations and was reported missing. While the news of his demise was widely reported on social media, police officers in Osun shared a statement saying that Adegoke was supposed to appear for his exam at the OAU distance learning center.

Osun state police command has apprehended the founder of Oduduwa University, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, over the death of a masters degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

They added that six suspects had already been arrested and that Ramon Adedoyin was in police custody, where he was being questioned while they were waiting for an autopsy report from the hospital. The statement continued:

"While thanking members of the public, especially the bereaved family, students and management of OAU for their patience to allow the police continue on a thorough investigation on the matter, the CP reiterates the commitment of the state police command to ensure justice is done; no matter the personality of the person (s) involved in the case or how highly or lowly placed in the society; if found culpable."

SaharaReporters also acquired an audiotape that disclosed that Adegoke was discovered dead on November 14, 2021, in the hotel room and that the hotel management decided to bury him and hide all the details. The audiotape revealed that when Adegoke did not come out until the next day, the authorities used a spare key to open the door and discovered him dead.

Adedoyin shared a statement to SaharaReporters, saying that he does not run the hotel because he is the owner. Stating that he is the only Nigerian with five universities and polytechnics, he added:

"Put yourself in my position, can you be a ritualist? Let us be fair to God. I do not know about Timothy's death. If I do, let all that I have perish including myself. Why have you targeted my university so so much?"

Who is Ramon Adedoyin?

Ramon Adedoyin acquired his Bachelor of Science degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1983. He pursued his master's at Centurion International University and then joined All Saints University School of Medicine to get his doctorate.

He is the founder of the Polytechnic and Oduduwa University. The former was established in 1984, and the latter was founded in 2009.

