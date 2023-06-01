What is Raven Symone’s net worth? Fortune explored as NDA claim takes the internet by a storm

Popular Disney star Raven Symone recently revealed on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast interview that she had all her dates sign an NDA. The video of the interview was uploaded on May 23, 2023, on YouTube. The short clip where Raven spoke about the contract was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram on June 1, prompting reactions from netizens.

The 37-year-old That’s So Raven actress, whose current net worth is $55 million, shared that when she started dating, she had to have her partners sign non-disclosure agreements to make sure that her romantic partners don’t kiss and tell.

She added that it took her some time to wrap her head around it, but she reasoned that people in her position need to do that. When Howie asked her at which point would she present the paperwork to her partners, Raven replied:

"Before the naughty times come. I'm serious. Like, right, before naughty time comes."

Her response left fans quite impressed as some of them said that NDAs are common among celebrities to keep their privacy intact.

Fans praise Raven Symone's decision as the actress says that her wife did not initially want to sign NDA

The That’s So Raven alum, who married to Miranda Maday in 2020, revealed in the podcast interview that she also had to ask her wife to sign an NDA. Raven Symone said that she and her mother were spending some time in an French-type outdoor restaurant in New York when her mother kept bugging her to get Miranda to sign the contract.

However, the Disney star shared that it was hard for her because she knew something was different about her now-wife. While Miranda initially refused to sign the non-disclosure agreement, when Raven asked her, she eventually signed it because she knew that her wife was being pushed to do it. The actress further said that Miranda was understanding about it, but they both noted that an NDA generally takes away the genuineness of the whole dating thing.

Many people supported the actress' decision for having her past partners sign an NDA since it ensures privacy. They called it a "smart" thing to do, reasoning that many people take advantage of relationships with celebrities and it often endangers their reputation.

A few people also mentioned that this was why they never got to hear anything about Raven's love life.

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Raven's NDA revelation. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Disney star Raven Symone says she still has all the NDAs

Raven Symone announced that she was lesbian in 2013. The actress later explained that she never thought she would be able to acknowledge her sexuality since her personal life did not matter. She said that what mattered at the time was what was only supposed to be sold as the Raven Symone brand.

In Howie’s podcast, the actress said that she was now “very out.” Lastly, she added that these NDA contracts have now gotten worse. Raven said that now people have consent forms listing out what they would like to do or they are allowed to do while being intimate with someone. As such, the actress concluded that she still has all the NDA paperworks so that nobody can spill anything.

Poll : 0 votes