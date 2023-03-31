What did Reginald MacLaren do? 81-year-old Englewood man arrested over double homicide

81-year-old Reginald MacLaren was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter and then dismembering their body parts. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Ruth Jennifer MacLaren and 70-year-old Bethany MacLaren.

Officers allegedly responded to Reginald MacLaren’s call where he reported that his daughter and wife had been murdered.

According to law enforcement officials, they discovered the bodies of Bethany and Jennifer inside trashcans, and both were declared dead at the scene. They also reported spotting large amounts of blood all over Reginald MacLaren.

Shortly after authorities arrived at the scene, Reginald MacLaren confessed to killing his wife and daughter. According to the affidavit, MacLaren murdered his wife and daughter so that they didn't become homeless, since he had lost his job and was running short of money.

Cops made a horrific discovery when they found two dismembered bodies in two huge trash cans at a residence in the 900 block of Englewood Pkwy.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a man who was later identified as Reginald MacLaren. According to authorities, Reginald told them that he believed he recognized the suspect. Authorities said:

“Two victims inside large trash cans that were on the floor of the living room/kitchen area.”

It was discovered that both Jennifer and Bethany had “substantial injuries” and did not show “signs of life.” Law enforcement officials declared both victims deceased at the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, arrived at the scene to investigate the matter. Authorities also found lots of blood in different places in the house.

Around three hours after the 911 call, Reginald MacLaren admitted to killing the two victims. According to the affidavit:

“Approximately 10 days ago, [MacLaren] began planning to kill his family so they would not be homeless. He bought an ax, two ‘Totter’ style trash cans, and a hand saw from Home Depot. He fully intended to use these items in the commission of ;the murders.”

Reginald’s house has been described as “one of the most gruesome” crime scenes

After further investigation, Reginald MacLaren mentioned several details regarding the alleged crime. He mentioned that he struck his wife with an ax first, and then his daughter. He said:

“This morning (3/25/23) at approximately 11 a.m., his wife and daughter were sitting on the couch. He struck his wife in the head with the ax, immediately knocking her unconscious. He then struck his daughter in the head with the ax, knocking her unconscious. He struck each victim in the head with the ax two more times. He knew he had killed them.”

He spoke about how he dismembered their bodies and said that he was aware that the bodies won’t fit in the newly bought trash cans. Hence, he used the saw to dismember the victims’ arms and legs. Reginald added that he wasn’t physically strong enough to move the cans. The affidavit further stated:

“[MacLaren] does not regret killing his family as he ‘knows they are in a better place.’”

According to Englewood Police Division Chief Tracy Jones, MacLaren’s residence was “one of the most gruesome crime scenes that they’d ever been a part of.”

