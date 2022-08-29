What did Reshod Everett do? North Carolina daycare operator sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking

On Friday, August 26, Reshod Everett, a 36-year-old former daycare worker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

As per Meawww, Reshod Everett ran a drug trafficking operation out of the same apartment where his wife's daycare center was located, providing a cover. He is suspected to have been operating the ring since 2018.

The Fay Observer reported that on July 17, 2018, Fayetteville officers raided the residence, discovering 5 kilograms of cocaine, 1700 kilograms of marijuana, 8 guns, ammunition, and THC edibles. Additionally, they also found 65 pounds of marijuana in a separate storage unit and an AR-15 style rifle.

The allegations against Reshod Everett

According to Law & Crime, Reshod Everett first became a subject of police attention after the arrest of his alleged accomplice, Alvin Milton Davis. Davis was travelling in a Cadillac when he was stopped by officers, who discovered cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun in his car.

Officers then searched Davis' apartment, which had been rented to him by Reshod Everett. In the apartment, officers discovered a loaded CZ Scorpion submachine gun along with 36 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of cocaine. Alvin has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The haul ultimately led officers to Everett, who they identified as the ringleader of the operation. The Department of Justice noted that after the search of Everett's apartment, officers were shocked by the brazen manner in which he reportedly kept guns and drugs at a daycare center.

Bennie Mims, a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said:

“ The threat this individual posed to the community cannot be overstated. Large quantities of drugs and multiple firearms – many of which were loaded and ready to fire – were recovered within a business that served parents and children."

He continued:

" This was a tragedy waiting to happen, and because of the work from the Fayetteville Police Department, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, we’ve prevented that tragedy and ended this individual’s criminal career.”

The Department of Justice's statement also noted that Everett used sophisticated tactics to evade arrest.

The statement read:

" Evidence introduced at trial also showed that Everett attempted to engage in a variety of tactics to obstruct prosecutors and investigators."

It continued:

" These tactics included giving false testimony under oath, attempting to bribe or threaten others to give false testimony, utilizing gang members to intimidate witnesses, and engaging in an extensive social media campaign to falsely accuse the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office of wrongdoing."

Everett was convicted by a jury on May 10, 2022. He pleaded guilty to 6 felony drug trafficking and firearms charges.

