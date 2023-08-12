What is the RoastHimJim Twitter account? App suspends handle, leaving netizens thrilled

Like many other accounts, X (formerly known as Twitter) recently suspended @RoastHimJim, from its platform. The account was best known for being a generative AI chatbot. The bot's main goal was to connect with social media users and make funny responses to posts from community members and celebrities.

Furthermore, by tagging the bot as a reply, users were able to react to other people's tweets.

RoastHimJim was popular for roasting other people (Image via X/RoastHimJim)

It was a Twitter gimmick bot that gave out artificial intelligence-generated "roasts" or insults to netizens, along with a crudely drawn frog. The Twitter account went live in May 2023, and quickly rose to popularity as individuals tagged the account in various conversations online in order to receive a custom-made "roast."

However, several individuals also criticized the account, describing it as chronically unfunny and obnoxious.

Drama Alert notified netizens about the suspension (Image via X/Drama Alert)

RoastHimJim was an AI account that used to roast other people

Netizens rejoiced as the account was suspended (Image via X/Drama Alert)

RoastHimJim was known for its sarcasm and for surprising members of its community. On May 12, 2023, the X account @RoastHimJim was launched with the title "Jim Is Here To Take Care Of Him." The account's first few messages were text-based and were paired with an image of a badly drawn frog who was usually dressed in a suit.

The suspended account (Image via X / RoastHimJim)

The account's developers' goal was to create a community platform that brought people together to have fun. The developers invented the fictional character named Jim to give their bot a narrative. Jim is a frog in a suit who enjoys smoking.

The account was very popular among internet users and some are upset that it was suspended. However, others are thrilled about the same and reacted to Drama Alert's announcement about the suspension on Twitter on August 11.

Netizens react as the popular account is suspended (Image via X )

Netizens react as the popular account is suspended (Image via X )

Netizens react as the popular account is suspended (Image via X )

X's policy for suspending accounts

Social media platform X's new account suspension policy (Image via Getty Images)

This is not the first time an account has been suspended on the platform. According to Gizchina, between 2012 and 2021, 13.7 million accounts were permanently or temporarily suspended, and another 21 million were put under consideration for suspension.

This is because several new policies have been introduced since Elon Musk took over the social media platform. Twitter recently changed its name to X and as per a series of tweets from the Twitter Support account, the new rules or changes took effect on February 1.

X has now allowed users to appeal for accounts to be suspended and examined under the social media platform's revised criteria.

According to the Twitter Safety team's announcement, users will be able to appeal for any account to be suspended and the request will be reviewed by the company. On January 28, the platform uploaded a statement and said:

“As we shared earlier, we have been proactively reinstating previously suspended accounts. Starting February 1, anyone can appeal an account suspension and be evaluated under our new criteria for reinstatement.”

X's statement (Image via X/Safety)

In December 2022, the company also announced that it had found several policies that led to individuals' accounts being permanently suspended. The platform then gradually began to restore those accounts.