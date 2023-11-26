What did Roger Stone say about Casey DeSantis? Long-time Trump advisor's derogatory remarks spark backlash online 

Social media users were taken aback after the news of Roger Stone passing derogatory remarks about Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, went viral on social media. Roger Stone, longtime advisor of Donald Trump, took to Twitter and referred to Cassie as a “c***” under former GOP congressional candidate Mike Crispi’s post.

Social media users lashed out at Stone as he made derogatory remarks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey. (Image via Twitter)

Mike posted about Casey on November 23, 2023, mocking the fact that the latter often mentioned her kids in the campaign. Roger then took to Mike’s post and made derogatory remarks on this post.

While he did not spell out the exact word, he used the slang "SeeUNextTuesday," which is also a popular way of referring to the word. Following the backlash that this post soon invited, it is suspected that the comment has now been deleted.

Furthermore, Casey is known to be her husband Ron’s political advisor and strategist, and she is often seen in his rallies. The latest fiasco began after Casey recently mentioned her kids on the campaign trail. The couple share three kids, two daughters and a son.

Casey is also looked up to by the masses, as she is a two-time cancer survivor who has been advocating breast cancer ever since she was diagnosed with it.

“Represents Trump perfectly”: Social media users lash out at Roger Stone after he passed a derogatory comment on Casey DeSantis

Controversies spread quickly on social media, and something similar happened when Roger Stone took to Twitter and slammed Casey under a post, using a slur word about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s wife. However, this is not the first time that Roger Stone made ill comments about Casey DeSantis. In May 2023, Roger was heard saying:

“Have you ever noticed how much Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey is like Lady Macbeth?”

As the news made its way to social media, netizens were taken aback and many bashed Stone for his comments. As a Twitter user, @MikeSington, posted about the same on the platform, thousands of comments poured in under the post, calling out Roger Stone.

Some even brought up Trump, as Stone has been a long-time advisor of Trump, although the former President had nothing to do with the whole fiasco.

At the moment, neither Casey DeSantis nor the governor of Florida has responded on the comment by Roger Stone. On the other hand, Stone has also remained silent as he continues to receive backlash from the masses.