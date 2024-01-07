What role did Cindy Morgan play in Caddyshack? Details explored as the actress dies aged 69

Actress Cindy Morgan recently passed away at the age of 69. She passed away from natural causes a "few days ago," according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokesman who gave Fox News Digital confirmation of this information on Saturday, January 6.

Cindy Morgan acted in many movies and series all through her life. In the iconic 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack, Morgan starred alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Ted Knight, Rodney Dangerfield, and Michael O'Keefe.

She gained popularity for portraying the role of Lacey Underall in the film. Many male players were attracted to Underall because she was the attractive niece of Judge Elihu Smails, the proprietor of a country club played by Knight.

Cindy Morgan worked in many movies and series throughout her life

Cindy Morgan worked on many projects (Image via Facebook / Trek Talking / X / @Lord Arse)

After landing her first movie part in 1979 with Up Yours, Morgan starred in her breakout role in 1980 with Caddyshack.

She was famous as the movie's main temptress and appeared in several scenes. One memorable meeting part she had was when she tried to woo Chevy's character at a party.

As per IMDb, in a 2012 interview, the actress also talked about the role and said,

“Caddyshack was my first film and I'll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies. So at first, I had nothing to lose from the audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look 'em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to …”

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Morgan also made appearances on several TV shows, including Hawaiian Heat, Beverly Hills Buntz, Bring Em Back Alive, Hunter, The Fall Guy, Matlock, Mancuso, Tough Cookies, Masquerade, Falcon Crest, FBI, and The Larry Sanders Show. In addition, she also contributed to TV films like Out There (1995), Amanda & the Alien (1995), and Dead Weekend (1995).

In addition, she also starred in movies such as Open Mics in 2006 and Galaxis in 1995. She also contributed to television shows, including Solomon's Universe in 1985 and The Midnight Hour in 1985. Furthermore, she also voiced Mason's mother in her most recent role in the 2022 movie Face of the Trinity.

Cindy Morgan had a regular work schedule before taking a break from acting in 1995. She later started doing voice acting, contributing her voice to several video games and shorts. Moreover, Cindy has 37 acting credits on her resume. She last worked on a project in 2022.

Cindy Morgan's flatmate called the police in distress on December 30 from their Lake Worth Beach house. The flatmate said she had knocked on Morgan's door after returning from a vacation but got no answer.

The roommate reported to the police that she had called 911 after she smelled a pungent stench from the house. She further said that she had last seen her alive on December 19. When the police entered, they discovered Cindy Morgan dead in her room. However, as per the authorities, there were no signs of foul play. The investigation regarding Morgan's death is currently ongoing.

As of right now, the cause of Cindy Morgan's death is unknown. She is presently in the care of a funeral home in Florida.