What role did Emmet Bergin play in Glenroe? Details explored in the wake of actor’s death 

Emmet Bergin, the Irish actor known for his role as Dick Moran in the RTÉ Television series Glenroe, passed away at his home in Dublin, on Friday, March 15, 2024. The 88-year-old's character Moran in the Glenroe show was a local businessman and solicitor. Bergin first landed the role in 1983 and played it until the series' last episode in 2001.

Emmet's daughter Tara announced his passing in a statement to RTÉ,

"Sadly, dad died on Friday morning (15th March) at home. It was unexpected. He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart issue and had been discharged from a short stay in hospital. We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened – my mum Sarah, my brother Gavan, and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed."

The late actor was surrounded by his family and loved ones in his last moments.

Actor Emmet Bergin, who starred in Glenroe, dies aged 88

Emmet Bergin passed away suddenly on Friday surrounded by his family. The actor was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. He was well-known as a heartthrob in the 80s and 90s for his role as the suave character Dick Moran in RTE's hit soap Glenroe.

The show Glenroe followed the lives of the residents of the fictional Wicklow village. Moran was married to Biddy’s mother Mary, although he was known to have several love interests that always got him into trouble. Emmet Bergin's character was said to be enamored of any eligible woman within eyeshot.

The two main women in Moran's storyline were Mary McDermott (played by Geraldine Plunkett), the mother of Mary McEvoy’s Biddy, and the posh femme fatale Terry Killeen (played by Kate Thompson), with whom the character had an affair.

Expand Tweet

Apart from playing Dick Moran, Emmet Bergin had roles in Excalibur in 1981 and the RTÉ thriller The Burke Enigma. He also appeared in the RTÉ drama The Clinic. The actor also had extensive experience in plays and theatre, as he worked with the Abbey Theatre in the productions of True West, The Silver Tassie, and Philadelphia, Here I Come!

The artist also worked as a voice actor in radio advertisements for The Irish Times in the 1980s.

Expand Tweet

Emmet Bergin’s brother, EastEnders actor and film legend Patrick Bergin shared the news of his passing on Facebook on Friday.

"Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man. Love you, Emmet. RIP."

Patrick is known for his roles in Sleeping with the Enemy, the title character in Robin Hood, Patriot Games, and more.

Emmet Bergin is survived by his wife Sarah and his children, Gavan and Tara. The family has organized a service to celebrate his life. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 26 at Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.