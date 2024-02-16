“You cheated on her”: Internet slams Usher after confessing he proposed to TLC’s Chilli and their split broke his heart

Usher, the American singer and songwriter, recently revealed that he once proposed to his former girlfriend, Chilli, of the girl group TLC. He also opened up about his past and the deep love he once shared with the fellow music star while on a cover story with People.

The couple were in a relationship from 2001 to 2004. On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the singer spoke about Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas to People, saying,

“I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up. I hurt her too, but the situation broke my heart."



After they split in 2004, the singer released his critically acclaimed album Confessions, and many fans have claimed it was his infidelity during the relationship, as per Page Six. Netizens reacted to the Yeah! singer's latest revelation, many brought up the alleged cheating scandal. However, Chilli denied the rumors in a 2013 interview with Us Weekly.

Usher reveals that he proposed to TLC's Chilli, and the split "broke my heart"

Usher married Jennifer Goicoechea on February 11, 2024, at Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel. Fresh off the marriage, the artist opened up about his past relationships with People for a cover story on Thursday. The interview covered his story with the music star Chilli from 2001 to 2004.

The singer moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta, where he released his debut LP at 15 and his first hit album, My Way, at 18. He first met the TLC girl group dancer and singer in 2001. She was seven years older than him. Usher talked about his long attraction towards the star, saying,

"I was always charming the older ladies. If I am to be honest, I was her No. 1 fan, and she was my superstar. At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her."

Here, the dancer allegedly nodded to the lyrics of Superstar on Confessions, his blockbuster 2004 album. The same project has been in the talks on the internet and media for years after their split in the same year, as per Billboard. Usher spoke about why the relationship did not work out, saying,

"I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me. We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn't be. She didn't believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was."

He then admitted to proposing to Chilli, born Rozonda Ocielian Thomas, and getting rejected by her. Usher expressed how he was in "a great deal of pain" after the incident.

Netizens have given their opinions on the artist's recent confession about the TLC singer. Some of the reactions are given below.

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is dating Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence. They began dating each other romantically in November 2022. As per Us Weekly, she has a son named Tron Austin from her past relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

