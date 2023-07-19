"What’s wrong with her suit?": Fans disappointed with The Marvels first look

After failing to recreate the golden age of superheroes for a while, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will try to reignite the spark with The Marvels, the sequel to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Additionally, the film will also feature Iman Vellani's Miss Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau as other versions of the character. The highly anticipated film finally released a first-look poster for all three characters, alongside a short video introducing each one of them.

However, instead of building up the hype, this new look of the characters failed to impress fans, with most claiming that Brie Larson's costume is a huge downgrade from the previous suit that she was seen wearing in Captain Marvel and The Avengers infinity saga. Most fans also seemed to be unimpressed by the other two characters, resulting in a collective disappointment among the Marvel fanbase.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Captain Marvel's suit (Image via Twitter)

The Marvels is set to release on November 10, 2023, making it the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans predict another MCU flop with The Marvels

It seems that fans have now grown disgruntled with Marvel, especially after the studio delivered a long queue of exceptionally good films. With the growing momentum against the studio, it has to do everything absolutely right to appease fans. This could be seen in the reaction to the new The Marvels poster, which revealed all three title characters in their costumes.

Many have already started criticizing the film, especially since the first look of the suit disappointed them greatly.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Captain Marvel's suit (Image via Twitter)

The Marvels will feature all three characters, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. Apart from serving as the sequel to Captain Marvel, the movie will also serve as a sequel to the TV show, Miss Marvel.

The film additionally stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.