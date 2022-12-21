What did Sameera Khan say about Ashley Graham? Model claps back as "anti-woke journo" is slammed over viral tweet

The internet has taken Ashley Graham's side as right-wing journalist Sameera Khan body-shamed her in a Tweet, taking a dig at the plus-size model's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

A plus-size model, Graham is currently represented by one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world, IMG models. She has been modeling since the age of 12, and has been a champion of body positivity for a considerable period of time. Graham also owns several businesses including shapewear and skin care.

Meanwhile, Sameera Khan is a Pakistani-American alt-right conversationalist and a self-proclaimed "anti-woke journalist."

Model and mom Ashley Graham (Image via Getty/Frazer Harrison)

Ashley Graham responds appropriately to bodyshaming comments

Sameera Khan recently took to Twitter to talk about women's bodies and what they should look like to attract the right man. The journalist posted two images next to each other in an attempt to compare the bodies of Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk, who are both renowned models.

Khan came under fire for stating in her Tweet that the only kind of people who would be attracted to a body like that of Graham's are "poor, stressed-out men," while wealthy and successful men preferred "slender" bodies like Shayk's. The now-deleted Tweet read:

"Studies show that poor, stressed-out men prefer fat women like Ashley Graham. Wealthier men prefer slender women like Irina Shayk."

Sameera Khan's original Tweet has since been deleted (Image via Twitter/JacobQKnight)

Khan, however, neither provided links to the studies nor corroborated her claim. While her Tweet went viral, it is worth noting that the post has mostly been shared by people who were condemning her body-shaming antics as well as by those who supported the supermodel and businesswoman.

The journalist also doubled down on her hatred for the "fat positivity" movement by constantly attacking Graham. Another post by Khan featured a set of images of the model walking out of a hotel lobby wearing a gold dress and matching high-heeled boots. Her Tweet read:

“The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand.”

Karah Leigh 🎧 @karahontheradio I refuse to give this woman a retweet, but I have to point out that Ashley Graham is a goddess and shitting on other women for their looks is passé. We aren’t having that energy anymore. Get a therapist. I refuse to give this woman a retweet, but I have to point out that Ashley Graham is a goddess and shitting on other women for their looks is passé. We aren’t having that energy anymore. Get a therapist. https://t.co/FfAxBZHQ8Y

She even shamed her for wearing a short dress by saying how mothers shouldn't dress that way. Graham took to Twitter to respond to the shaming by posting an image wearing the same dress, endorsing "fat positivity" and captioning the Tweet with:

“Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

Ashley Graham @ashleygraham Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far. I'll start. https://t.co/WlmyYr13Kh

The model thus started a trend that saw curvy and plus-sized women all over the world sharing their own images.

Netizens throng to support Graham after she was body shamed

Several Twitter users have taken to their accounts to defend the model, sharing that Graham is objectively attractive, irrespective of her body type. They also claimed that she would still be considered so whether she was a model or not.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to school people on how plus-sized people need not be attractive to be respected.

Ash.🐀 @monetwitanisays

2. I hope you heal from whatever insecurities you have that prompted you to make this tweet. 1. Ashley Graham looks great.2. I hope you heal from whatever insecurities you have that prompted you to make this tweet. twitter.com/sameerakhan/st… 1. Ashley Graham looks great. 2. I hope you heal from whatever insecurities you have that prompted you to make this tweet. twitter.com/sameerakhan/st…

the introverted hater @violentlyepic can’t believe there are ugly people on here debating whether or not ashley graham is one of them. she is NOT one of y’all can’t believe there are ugly people on here debating whether or not ashley graham is one of them. she is NOT one of y’all

jillian @jillianspixels not that attractiveness even matters in treating people with dignity and respect, but ashley graham is stunning and confident. maybe leave people’s bodies alone? twitter.com/sameerakhan/st… not that attractiveness even matters in treating people with dignity and respect, but ashley graham is stunning and confident. maybe leave people’s bodies alone? twitter.com/sameerakhan/st…

sharpie pen enthusiast @but_1st_coffee_ There is simply no need to go out of your way to tear down a woman who is killing it in her professional life and seems happy in her personal life. Ashley Graham is stunning, but your negativity makes you look like trash. twitter.com/sameerakhan/st… There is simply no need to go out of your way to tear down a woman who is killing it in her professional life and seems happy in her personal life. Ashley Graham is stunning, but your negativity makes you look like trash. twitter.com/sameerakhan/st…

Laura Bogart @LDBogart I'm super glad everyone is coming to the defense of Ashley Graham against some vicious fatphobia and slut shaming.



I'd also ask that we also save that energy for people whose "plus-size" bodies don't conform to societal standards of beauty. I'm super glad everyone is coming to the defense of Ashley Graham against some vicious fatphobia and slut shaming. I'd also ask that we also save that energy for people whose "plus-size" bodies don't conform to societal standards of beauty.

Fairy Gothmother, MD @jenny2x4 I guess we can all thank Sameera for making it “collectively thirst over Ashley Graham” day on twitter I guess we can all thank Sameera for making it “collectively thirst over Ashley Graham” day on twitter

Kevin McCaffrey @KevinMcCaff To be clear, I would have never made fun of Sameera Khan, but she has never a day in her life looked better than Ashley Graham To be clear, I would have never made fun of Sameera Khan, but she has never a day in her life looked better than Ashley Graham

Jonathan Goldman @akjakalope Without photos - and just based on their tweets - I can tell you this: Ashley Graham is a beautiful human being and Sameera Khan is ugly AF. Without photos - and just based on their tweets - I can tell you this: Ashley Graham is a beautiful human being and Sameera Khan is ugly AF.

Apart from beginning the trend of sharing images in support of the fat positivity movement, Ashley Graham has not responded to Sameera Khan's remarks. There has been no comment from Irina Shayk either.

