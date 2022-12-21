What did Sameera Khan say about Ashley Graham? Model claps back as "anti-woke journo" is slammed over viral tweet

The internet has taken Ashley Graham's side as right-wing journalist Sameera Khan body-shamed her in a Tweet, taking a dig at the plus-size model's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
A plus-size model, Graham is currently represented by one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world, IMG models. She has been modeling since the age of 12, and has been a champion of body positivity for a considerable period of time. Graham also owns several businesses including shapewear and skin care.
Meanwhile, Sameera Khan is a Pakistani-American alt-right conversationalist and a self-proclaimed "anti-woke journalist."
Ashley Graham responds appropriately to bodyshaming comments
Sameera Khan recently took to Twitter to talk about women's bodies and what they should look like to attract the right man. The journalist posted two images next to each other in an attempt to compare the bodies of Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk, who are both renowned models.
Khan came under fire for stating in her Tweet that the only kind of people who would be attracted to a body like that of Graham's are "poor, stressed-out men," while wealthy and successful men preferred "slender" bodies like Shayk's. The now-deleted Tweet read:
"Studies show that poor, stressed-out men prefer fat women like Ashley Graham. Wealthier men prefer slender women like Irina Shayk."
Khan, however, neither provided links to the studies nor corroborated her claim. While her Tweet went viral, it is worth noting that the post has mostly been shared by people who were condemning her body-shaming antics as well as by those who supported the supermodel and businesswoman.
The journalist also doubled down on her hatred for the "fat positivity" movement by constantly attacking Graham. Another post by Khan featured a set of images of the model walking out of a hotel lobby wearing a gold dress and matching high-heeled boots. Her Tweet read:
“The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand.”
She even shamed her for wearing a short dress by saying how mothers shouldn't dress that way. Graham took to Twitter to respond to the shaming by posting an image wearing the same dress, endorsing "fat positivity" and captioning the Tweet with:
“Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”
The model thus started a trend that saw curvy and plus-sized women all over the world sharing their own images.
Netizens throng to support Graham after she was body shamed
Several Twitter users have taken to their accounts to defend the model, sharing that Graham is objectively attractive, irrespective of her body type. They also claimed that she would still be considered so whether she was a model or not.
Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to school people on how plus-sized people need not be attractive to be respected.
Apart from beginning the trend of sharing images in support of the fat positivity movement, Ashley Graham has not responded to Sameera Khan's remarks. There has been no comment from Irina Shayk either.