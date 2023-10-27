What did Sarah Stretch say about Joseph Emerson? Internet reacts to Alaska airline pilot's wife's claim about husband's unintentional action

The wife of the off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson who has been accused of trying to crash the plane after taking magic mushrooms has recently spoken out. In her statement, Sarah Stretch said that her husband would have never knowingly tried to harm anyone on the flight.

Sarah showed support for her husband and said,

"That is not the man that I married. I don’t know how to explain it but it just wasn’t him. That’s not the man that all of these people in this world are coming together to support him — to love him."

As per the prosecutors, Joseph tried to cut the engines of the flight while riding in the jumpseat of the cockpit. On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Joseph made his first federal court appearance in Portland, Oregon. At that time, Joseph pleaded not guilty.

Soon after this, the statement of the off-duty Alaska airline pilot's wife's statement went viral and several social media users reacted to it.

Social media users say Joseph Emerson, the pilot was high on shrooms and his wife should not defend him

As social media users reacted to the statement of Joseph Emerson's wife Sarah, where she said that her husband wouldn't have risked the lives of 83 people. Several internet users reacted by saying that the man was not innocent as he tried to take the lives of many people.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

It is also worth noting that in his confession to investigators, Joseph Emerson admitted to consuming magic shrooms 48 hours before the flights. Emerson also said that he had been awake for 40 hours prior to the flight.

Moreover, while speaking with the police, Joseph Emerson said he thought that he was dreaming and at that time, he thought that pulling the handles of a fire extinguishing system which cuts fuel to the aircraft’s engines would cause him to wake up.

How long can magic mushrooms stay in a human body as per studies

Magic mushrooms can have a wild effect on your body and it can make you feel high for a period of time, as per WebMD. Moreover, as per a John Hopkins study, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, psilocybin, can stay in your system for approximately 24 hours. But the magic isn't over when it leaves your body; it can leave you with an unforgettable experience.

The effects of magic mushrooms, like the wild and colorful hallucinations, usually last for about 4 to 6 hours, and then they slowly start fading. So, while the mushrooms may not stick around for long, the memories of getting high can still be present.

According to Healthline Media, the effects of shrooms also depend on the amount of shrooms that a person has consumed.