What did Scott Fischer do? Former Dippin’ Dots CEO arrested for assault

Former Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer has been arrested on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on complaints of public intoxication, domestic violence by strangulation, interfering with an emergency call, and indecent exposure. Fischer allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, and he was then found naked in his front yard.

The assault was allegedly the result of an argument that broke out between the former Dippin’ Dots CEO and his partner. Fischer allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s neck and continued choking her while slapping her.

When the police arrived, they found droplets of blood on the cushion covers. While his girlfriend managed to make a 911 call in the middle of the alleged assault, he tried to take the phone away. Fischer’s girlfriend eventually managed to get out of the house.

Ex-Dippin’ Dots CEO is booked into the Oklahoma County jail

Scott Fischer, former CEO of the ice cream snack company Dippin’ Dots, was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend by choking her. The 43-year-old Fischer had just come home from work and was in an intoxicated state on Tuesday. He and his partner got into an argument regarding his drinking habit, which later allegedly turned violent.

At around 5:45 pm local time, the former CEO of Dippin’ Dots undressed and went to bed before resuming the argument hours later when his girlfriend was about to go to sleep. Fischer first grabbed her shirt and then grabbed her neck. He choked and slapped her in the process and began punching the woman.

The victim somehow managed to get up and make an emergency call to the cops, which Fischer allegedly tried to intervene in. She eventually freed herself and left the house. Upon arrival, cops confirmed finding traces of blood droplets on the cushions. According to law enforcement officers, when they arrived, they found the ex-CEO “completely naked with a blank expression on his face.”

“While things may not be as reported, and have been mid-represented. It is a regrettable matter that was not as reported,” Fischer said.

Cops also confirmed that he smelled of alcohol and couldn’t even stand straight. He currently faces several charges, including domestic violence by strangulation, interfering with an emergency call, and indecent exposure.

Fischer has previously been sued by his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of blackmailing her

Back in 2018, cops arrested the ex-Dippin’ Dots CEO in the city of Edmond for allegedly crashing while intoxicated and slamming into a power line pole. In 2021, his ex-girlfriend accused him of spearheading and blackmailing her using her nude photos.

She also accused him of taking those photos without her consent. According to the ex-girlfriend, Scott Fischer had a drinking problem, and she had asked him to stop several times.

“I just sent your n*des out to everyone… watch what I do to you. I’m going to make sure any s*x pics, bad pics are sent to your employer, they will be soon sent to our friends, then I’ll sue you for [the dog] … do you want to see what war is like… I’m about to show you,” his alleged texts read.

He is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail, and investigators are looking into the recent matter.

Poll : 0 votes