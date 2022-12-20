What did Shanice Aviles do? Woman caught in Robert de Niro's NYC home burglary attempt

A 30-year-old woman was caught breaking into actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhouse early Monday. She is accused of trying to steal Christmas gifts and fiddling with the millionaire's iPad.

Law enforcement officials have identified the burglar as Shanice Aviles, a repeat offender who has a long history of previous attempts at burglary. According to The Post, Shanice Aviles is a "known burglar" who has more than 25 arrests on her rap sheet.

According to sources, the hardened criminal trespassed into Robert De Niro's residence while he was home. NYPD officials have said that Aviles tried unsuccessfully to enter multiple commercial buildings before approaching the townhouse. She was found by cops on the second floor and was arrested for the nth time inside the building itself.

One of the NYPD's "most prolific recidivist burglars" arrested in Robert De Niro's townhouse, charges are still pending

After 2:30 a.m. on Monday, 30-year-old Shanice Aviles entered renowned actor Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse while the actor and his family were residing in the building. However, none of the inhabitants were aware of the burglary attempt.

Infamous for her multiple burglary attempts in the past, the NYPD’s 19th Precinct Public Safety team were already suspicious of her behavior on Monday. When they caught her trying to enter a number of commercial buildings before breaking into the De Niro residence, police officers trailed her and discovered her on the second floor of the building, grabbing Christmas gifts and parcels. She allegedly used a crowbar to get into the building.

According to sources, at the time of the attempted burglary, Robert De Niro was upstairs while his daughter was in a different bedroom and they did not come face to face with the thief. Law enforcement officers did not know that the townhouse on 65th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue belonged to the actor until after the arrest. A police officer said:

"She was stealing Christmas presents."

The break-and-enter was confirmed by Robert De Niro's publicist to the New York Times, who refused to comment further on the incident.

In 2022 alone, Shanice Aviles was apprehended by the police at least 16 times for burglary and petit larceny. Police officials and sources have further said that Aviles was arrested for six burglaries in the 19th Precinct on December 8. An official told The Post:

"This is just another example of the catch and release justice system we’re dealing with."

On Monday afternoon, a woman was escorted out of the 19th Precinct station house. When asked about the alleged burglary attempt, she said she did not "murder" anyone, nor did she enter De Niro's house.

