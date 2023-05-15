What did Sherri Robinson do? Wildwood Elementary School teacher arrested over charges of alleged child cruelty

A 55-year-old Florida teacher Sherri Robinson has been accused of abusing a special needs student and was taken into custody on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The incident took place at Wildwood Elementary School where an investigation was launched based on a complaint against Sherri Robinson. Although Robinson was arrested, she was released from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting a $2000 bond.

Robinson currently faces charges of cruelty toward a child – abuse without great bodily harm. The Sumter County Board Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt spoke about the incident. She said that both the school and the school district consider student safety to be an important factor and took immediate action against Robinson. Additionally, they have also decided to withhold the victim's identity to protect them.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the abuse of a special needs child by a teacher. Discretion is advised.

dara faye @darafaye An exception student education teacher in Florida has been arrested on cruelty toward a child charges.



She allegedly was pulling the hair & ears of special education children in her class if they acted out.



Say Hello to Sherri Evans Robinson. An exception student education teacher in Florida has been arrested on cruelty toward a child charges. She allegedly was pulling the hair & ears of special education children in her class if they acted out. Say Hello to Sherri Evans Robinson. https://t.co/xmRUilBOUa

Elementary school teacher Sherri Robinson accused of pulling student's hair and ears

Sherry Robinson has a number of charges filed against her. The elementary school teacher has been accused of pulling the ears and hair of a special needs child in her class. As mentioned earlier, the investigation into the allegations was conducted after there were complaints filed against the teacher at Wildwood Elementary School.

The local police said that Robinson pulled the child's hair and ears to "gain compliance," while knowing that doing this caused the child pain. Sumter County Board Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt released a statement on Friday that addressed Sherri Robinson's arrest.

The statement said that the school district and the school take student safety very seriously. It added that while there is a presumption of innocence, Sherri will not have any contact with any of the students before there is a resolution in the case.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials have interviewed several witnesses. Following this, they concluded that Sherri Robinson used "physical force" to gain compliance from her students. Officials added that to protect the child's identity, they aren't revealing any other information about the case.

dara faye @darafaye



According to her very unlocked FB, she appears to be one of those adults who is weirdly obsessed with Disney parks….so this oddly all tracks. Childhood trauma shit.



clickorlando.com/news/local/202… “Robinson faces a charge of cruelty toward a child - abuse without great bodily harm.”According to her very unlocked FB, she appears to be one of those adults who is weirdly obsessed with Disney parks….so this oddly all tracks. Childhood trauma shit. “Robinson faces a charge of cruelty toward a child - abuse without great bodily harm.”According to her very unlocked FB, she appears to be one of those adults who is weirdly obsessed with Disney parks….so this oddly all tracks. Childhood trauma shit.clickorlando.com/news/local/202…

Netizens bashed the elementary school teacher for the allegations against her

Following her arrest, Sherri was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center but was released after she posted the bond. However, it is unclear if she retained an attorney.

Authorities have also urged the public to reach out to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information about the alleged abuse of the special needs child by Robinson.

Several people reacted to the release that was issued by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. While some believed that Sherri was innocent, others said that teachers needed to be held accountable for their actions. A user said that Sherri Robinson was innocent and added that the latter had taught her child. The user said that Robinson was an "amazing human being" who helped her child through some of the most difficult times in their life.

However, another user said that teachers and school resource officers needed to be held accountable for their actions. Agreeing with this sentiment, another netizen said that it was a good thing that Sherri was away from children. They added that they hoped that she had her ears and hair pulled in jail.

The case is currently under investigation, and authorities have not revealed additional information regarding the same.

Poll : 0 votes