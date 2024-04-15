'What has Simon done to himself?': Lord Sugar opens up not wanting any cosmetic procedure as he grows old unlike Simon Cowe

Lord Sugar, the renowned business tycoon and star of BBC One's The Apprentice, has firmly declared his stance against cosmetic surgery, setting himself apart from his counterpart, Simon Cowell.

In a recent interview with Sun magazine on April 15, 2024, Lord Sugar emphasized his commitment to aging gracefully, refusing any offers of cosmetic enhancements despite persistent suggestions from his business partner, Dr Leah Totton.

The mogul's remarks came amidst growing speculation about his fellow television personality, Simon Cowell's evolving appearance, prompting Lord Sugar to question, "What has Simon done to himself?"

Expressing his preference for natural aging, Lord Sugar highlighted his disinterest in pursuing cosmetic alterations, unlike Cowell, whose cosmetic journey has garnered significant attention in recent years.

Lord Sugar asserts his firm stand on cosmetic alterations

The business mogul Lord Sugar, 77, has claimed to the Sun magazine that he has never done cosmetic surgery before and vowed that he would never get one done as he prefers to age gracefully.

The business tycoon admits that his wife, Ann Simon, is rather happy to have surgery done, but he is against it.

Sugar had previously undergone skin surgery around his eye area in 2007 to improve his vision.

"Leah has been ­absolutely dying to inject me with loads of bloody things, and while my wife and daughter go to her for these things, I’ve told her, 'No, thanks,' and haven't let her do a thing," he stated.

He later raised his concern about the issue by mentioning that fellow television star Simon Cowell, who is 64 years old, had had cosmetic surgery. He said that Simon was a lovely fellow and had been looking strange recently; he then commented, "God forbid I were to ever go down that road."

"If you looked at a picture of me 20 years ago and one now, there would be a dramatic difference in the two. But then again, I am 77 and growing old gracefully doesn’t bother me at all," he further also mentioned.

In April 2023, Simon Cowell stated he did not get a facelift as Ant & Dec joked about his evolving looks on Britain's Got Talent. Besides the fun comments, Cowell said in Sun magazine that he stopped getting cosmetic work after his son Eric, 8, laughed at how different he looked.

Simon Cowell, a judge on The X Factor and father to Eric with Lauren Silverman, shared that he stopped using facial fillers because of his son. He also worked hard to get healthier and lost a lot of weight - three stone. This happened after a bad accident in 2020 when Simon Cowell hurt his back falling off an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. He had six hours of surgery and then had another biking accident a year later.

Lord Sugar slams Simon Cowell

Even with these problems, Cowell has stayed committed to getting better. He changed his diet and did physical therapy to lose weight and show strength in tough times. Cowell's strength and determination inspire others as he works to improve.

However, Lord Sugar holds a relaxed attitude, which contrasts the fierce nature of the candidates competing to win the £250,000 investment money.

This current 18th edition of the show has a mix of people, including a dentist, two pie makers, a post-natal fitness expert, and a former UK garage music star. The contest is said to reach its final on Thursday, 18th April. In the final round, fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford and the pie maker Phil Turner will be going head to head for the prize.

