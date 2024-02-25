“Looks like a wish version of himself”: Simon Cowell’s shocking face transformation leaves internet baffled

Simon Cowell is an English entrepreneur, record executive, and TV personality. He has served as a judge on American Idol, The X Factor US, and America's Got Talent. In addition to founding the now-defunct Syco Music in 2002, Cowell also launched the British entertainment firm Syco in 2005.

However, Cowell has recently come under fire for his most recent performance on Saturday Night Takeaway, precisely his latest appearance.

The 64-year-old American Idol judge appeared on Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's debut program. He even performed a spectacular landing on stage in a rocket ship. However, his look has left his fans horrified.

As per Page Six, the AGT judge has been transparent about his efforts to seem younger, admitting to having multiple facials and a 2018 facelift. Nevertheless, his recent look drew widespread criticism from the netizens who took to X to express their opinion regarding the entire thing.

Netizens react to Simon Cowell’s shocking facial transformation

Simon recently came under fire (Image via Facebook / Simon Cowell)

Simon Cowell is well-known for his scathing assessments of competitors on programs like Pop Idol and its American version, American Idol, and also for AGT.

However, fans couldn't help but criticize the look of the 64-year-old when he appeared on the premiere episode of Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin's comic game show, Saturday Night Takeaway.

Netizens then took to X to express their opinion regarding the same.

Simon Cowell stunned everyone with his recent appearance

Cowell was appointed executive producer of three new American television programs in 2006. They are Celebrity Duets, a short-lived singing competition between professional singers and celebrities; America's Got Talent, a show open to all kinds of entertainers on which he served as a judge from 2016; and American Inventor, a competition that promised a million-dollar manufacturing contract for the winner.

However, he recently landed himself in hot waters with his appearance on the TV show Saturday Night Takeaway, which stunned many.

Ant and Dec recently returned to host their 20th and last series. The customary parts of the first episode, such as Ant vs. Dec and their celebrity pranks, returned.

Nevertheless, Simon Cowell was that celebrity from last night. Ant and Dec tricked him into having his bike pulled over by security in Malibu, and then they staged a botched America's Got Talent audition.

During this appearance in the show, his fans thought he looked terrifying due to his facial surgeries. Cowell was pretty open about his face surgeries since the beginning. As per Page Six, in April 2022, he said in an interview:

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all."

However, a few months later, he revealed in an exclusive interview with Page Six that he hadn't given up entirely on cosmetic improvements.

Simon Cowell has already been in the spotlight for reasons other than his career. In 2020, the well-known celebrity from the popular NBC show had a major accident when he fell off a $20,000 E-bike and injured three bones in his back.

In the courtyard of his home in Malibu, California, he was experimenting with his bike with his family, Syco Entertainment revealed in a statement to USA TODAY.

The American Idol judge could have become paralyzed in the accident. He had previously acknowledged to Page Six that he was "officially nuts" for keeping up his helmet-free E-bike riding.