Who won America's Got Talent Fantasy League? Details explored

America's Got Talent Fantasy League became more intense as it moved from qualifiers to the semi-finals. When it premiered on January 1, 2024, with Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, and Heidi Klum as the judges, the show was expected to be nothing but tough because it featured legendary performers from AGT's past.

The top five finalists were revealed in the finale that aired on Monday, February 19. It included dancer Musa Motha, choir Sainted, dance/acrobatic group V. Unbeatable, percussion group Pack Drumline, and balancing duo The Ramadhani Brothers.

In a nail-biting moment on Monday's episode, Terry Crews announced The Ramadhani Brothers from team Howie Mandel as the winners of America's Got Talent Fantasy League. Brothers Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu gallantly beat 40 legendary contestants and took the deserving title home.

"So dangerous, so inspiring": The Ramadhani Brothers take home the trophy in America's Got Talent Fantasy League

The Ramadhani Brothers first appeared in AGT's season 18 and finished close to the finals, in fifth place. But their mind-bending acrobats and balancing acts were so stunning that the makers were compelled to bring them back to the all-star America's Got Talent Fantasy League.

The Ramadhani Brothers advanced directly to the finals, skipping the grueling semi-finals, as they got the Golden Buzzer in the Qualifiers itself. Howie Mandel was the one to press the buzzer on them, stealing the duo from Heidi Klum's team.

At the finale episode, which aired at 8 pm on February 19, Terry Crews began eliminating acts from the Top 5. Musa Motha, a dancer from Simon Cowell's team, took fifth place. Fourth place went to the choir Sainted, who also came from the same team. Dance group V. Unbeatable from Team Heidi secured third place, while percussion group Pack Drumline came in second and shone Team Simon's name.

When The Brothers were announced winners, they jumped and celebrated with a tight embrace. Howie rushed to the stage and congratulated the two saying,

"I am so proud of you... what you do is so dangerous, so inspiring and you deserve this you are superstars, world stars!"

With the highly coveted America's Got Talent Fantasy League trophy, the stars also took home the $250,000 grand prize.

What did the Ramadhani Brothers say after their win on America's Got Talent Fantasy League?

After their glorious win, the brothers were filled with gratitude for both their judges and their coach, Winston Ruddle.

"Mr. Howie Mandel did help us by pressing the Golden Buzzer during our AGT: Fantasy League auditions. This helped us to skip the semifinals which gave the edge and more preparation time for the finals," Fadhili told PEOPLE.

Thanking Heidi, Fadhili said,

"Right from our first audition on AGT season 18, she has been so kind to us. We would have loved to win with her because she believed in us and she drafted us on her team for Fantasy League because she got the ball rolling."

Lastly, they had words of grace for their coach,

"What people don’t see on the stage is our hundreds of hours preparations in Tanzania with our acrobatic coach and manager Mr. Winston Ruddle pushing us to be better and better all the time."

When asked what they would do with the $250,000 prize money, Ibrahim said,

"We plan to upgrade our acrobatic training place in Tanzania and buy more equipment. We also want to help other acrobats from our community improve their lives. We’d also like to buy land and build our own homes."

America's Got Talent season 19 is expected to premiere during its usual summer slot.