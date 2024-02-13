America's Got Talent: Fantasy League: Winner Prediction

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, an AGT spin-off competition series is heading towards its conclusion. With fans patiently waiting for the show to reveal their winner, ten incredible acts have impressed both the audience and the judges.

Since the last performance episode was released on Monday, February 12, 2024, viewers have been wondering who will be crowned as America's Got Talent: Fantasy League champion and will bag the grand prize of $250,000.

For the first time, the AGT franchise included judges in the competition as well in which they could make their own Dream Teams, send their favorite act directly to the finals, and steal contestants from their fellow judges.

In the upcoming grand finale, however, the judges have no control over the decisions being made, Superfan Votes will decide the winner of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League season 1. The grand finale is set to air on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC.

10 finalists on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League are competing for the crown

After four audition and two semi-final episodes, viewers shared their opinions as to who they would be voting for. A poll conducted by TVLine depicts that 21% of the voters believe Kodi Lee, the AGT season 14 winner should win America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

Apart from Kodi, here's a list of 10 acts that made it to the competition series finale:

Finalists Teams V. Unbeatable Team Heidi Sofie Dossi Team Heidi Kodi Lee Team Howie Shadow Ace Team Howie Ramadhani Brothers Team Howie Aidan Bryant Team Mel B Billy & Emily England Team Mel B Sainted Team Simon Musa Motha Team Simon Pack Drumline Team Simon

19% of TV Line voters are expecting V. Unbeatable to be at least a runner-up in the grand finale. Aidan Bryant joins the third position with 14% of voters hoping that he would be crowned as the champion. According to the audience, there's a high chance that Ramadhani Brothers and Sofie Dossi will be in the top 5 at the end.

In the previous America's Got Talent: Fantasy League episode, Kodi Lee’s version of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody impressed the audience to an extent that most of them are rooting for him and wish to see him become champion once again.

The musician was appreciated by the judges and his Dream Team mentor Howie expressed how proud he felt, he said:

“You take an iconic Queen song and you Kodi-fy it, which I think is amazing. You’re a star, you always deliver. I’m so proud that I could be the mentor of your Dream Team.”

Moreover, contestants such as Aidan Bryant, a 19-year-old aerialist have secured the top spot by receiving a Golden Buzzer from their mentor. Talented skating duo Billy & Emily England showcased their capabilities in front of a large audience alongside Musa Motha, a contortionist.

Other America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finalists include Pack Drumline, an energetic and charismatic group that delivered rhythmic and upbeat performances. A choir group, Sainted transformed songs into their own beautiful melodic versions. Their final performance was a harmonic cover of Madonna's Like a Prayer.

With a mixture of gospel and pop, the vocal group earned praise from America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge Simon Cowell. He said:

“I don't think anyone's done a great cover version of it yet, I actually feel I’m literally in heaven. Seriously, I have seen how hard this group has worked from day one.… I love everything about you.”

Each finalist has given their hundred percent and has now reached a tough spot in the competition. Now that their journey in this series is about to come to an end, the voting audience will determine every contestant's fate.

For the winner reveal, don't forget to watch the grand finale of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which will air on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC.

