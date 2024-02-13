America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finale- Recap and more details explored

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is heading toward the grand finale after the AGT spinoff series's final episode was released exclusively on NBC on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Throughout the auditions and the semi-finals, fans were excited to see the former AGT contestants back, the competition among the judges made America's Got Talent: Fantasy League even more interesting.

Competing for the grand prize of $250,000, each participant has given their best, however, the 40 initial acts have been shortlisted down to 10. Here is the list of contestants who made it to the finale.

Teams Participants Team Heidi V. Unbeatable - Dance/Acrobatic Group AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2—Winner Team Heidi SofieDossi - Contortionist AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 Team Howie Kodi Lee - Musician AGT S14—Winner & AGT : All-Stars Team Howie Shadow Ace - VARIETY AGT S18 Team Howie Ramadhani Brothers - Hand Balancers AGT S18 Team Mel B Aidan Bryant - Aerialist AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS S —Winner Team Mel B Billy & Emily England - Skating Duo AGT S12, AGT: The Champions S1, Britain’s Got Talent S9 Team Simon Sainted - Singing Group AGT S18 Team Simon Musa Motha - Dancer BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16 Team Simon Pack Drumline - Musicians AGT S17

These top 10 acts have impressed viewers confusing them about who to give their Superfan Vote to. America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finalists showcased their talents, for example as a contortionist and a skating duo, the final episode also included a hand-balancing act, an aerial act alongside multiple singing performances.

Recap: Best Acts from America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Finale

Now that the show is about to conclude, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell had to watch all acts without any of their intervention as only the audience votes will decide who will be crowned the champion at the end.

With the final episode of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League released, the most viral acts making buzz on the internet include:

Madonna's Like a Prayer cover by Sainted

Sainted, a singing group that appeared on AGT season 18, delivered a heartwarming performance of Madonna's Like a Prayer. Following Simon's Golden Buzzer, Sainted proved their abilities in the Semi-Finals and now shocked everyone with their potential in the newly released episode.

The NC-based choir's singing style is a mixture of gospel and pop, which is why they chose Madonna's Like a Prayer, a song that reflects Sainted's background and musical talents.

According to Fannie Mae, the co-founder of Sainted, it was their Dream Team mentor Simon Cowell who helped them select the song.

She told NBC Insider on February 12, 2024:

“Our mentor, Simon, has had a great hand in our song selection this time. Coming out of the last round … he felt like America didn’t get to know us.”

Sainted transformed Like a Prayer into their own version, adjusting to the catchy melody and harmonies, Sainted impressed their mentor with their capabilities. Simon said:

“I don't think anyone's done a great cover version of it yet, I actually feel I’m literally in heaven. Seriously, I have seen how hard this group has worked from day one.… I love everything about you.”

Kodi Lee’s Version of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody

Following, Sainted's cover Kodi Lee, a musician from AGT: All Stars is also an AGT season 14 winner. As a singer and pianist, Kodi is multi-talented, in the semi-finals his tribute performance to his mother garnered a lot of appreciation from the judges.

Howie used his golden buzzer to steal Kodi from Simon and make him a part of his Dream Team.

The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finalist, Kodi Lee, twisted the rock and roll song Bohemian Rhapsody and changed it into his version. Kodi's mentor Howie was “so proud” of him, he said:

“You take an iconic Queen song and you Kodi-fy it, which I think is amazing. You’re a star, you always deliver. I’m so proud that I could be the mentor of your Dream Team.”

Mel B. and Heidi appreciated Kodi on his song choice as well but they both agreed on preferring Kodi's original songs over covers. Mel B. shared her thoughts:

“Even though that was a good song choice, I love it when you do your original songs so I can hear your vocals, your heart, your passion. I just want you to be you.”

Simon, on the other hand, believed, that exploring new ways to make every song his own is Kodi's specialty, after singing two original songs in the last two episodes, singing a cover won't do any harm, Simon suggested:

"What I am fascinated with is no matter what you suggest to Kodi, you always do your own take on it. You’re always so interesting to watch."

To see more of your favorite acts, watch America's Got Talent: Fantasy League grand finale, which will air on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC and will be streaming the next day on Peacock.

