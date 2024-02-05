AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals 2: Release timings for all regions

AGT: Fantasy League, which follows the same basic plotline as AGT, comes with some very fun twists. The all-star show doesn't only see stars from previous seasons of AGT coming together for the fight, but also sees its judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B, competing to become the best mentor.

After the audition rounds, AGT: Fantasy League saw four qualifier episodes, which led its winners into the two semi-final episodes. After the first semi-final saw some power-packed performances, fans can't wait for part two, especially because they know the artists who are going to perform in it. Semi-final 2 of AGT: Fantasy League airs on NBC on February 5, Monday, at 7 pm ET.

Release timings for AGT: Fantasy League semi-final part two

The episode of the family favorite NBC show is also going to be available on Peacock to stream on demand. For the people outside of the US, who want to stream the episode live on NBC from their countries, the below table should help with the timings.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Time February 5 4 pm Central Time February 5 6 pm Greenwich Mean Time February 6 12 am Eastern Daylight Time February 5 7 pm Central European Time February 6 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 6 11 am Eastern European Time February 6 2 am

Apart from Peacock, the show is also available to stream on NBC's official site, which is also home to several NBC shows of the past. While there's no free trial for new subscribers to Peacock, the platform is relatively cheaper than its contemporaries, with a monthly subscription starting at $5.99, and the ad-free version starting at $11.99.

After the second semi-final episode, AGT Fantasy League is gearing up straight for the finals, where the four contestants who got the Golden Buzzer during the qualifiers will compete with the contestants who go ahead in the semi-finals. The final episode is set to release on February 12 on NBC at the same time.

Artist line-up for semi-final two for AGT: Fantasy League

Part one of the semi-finals saw ten of the 20 contestants selected in the qualifiers compete for their spots in the finale, of which, the three contestants who got the chance to advance to the finals were Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline.

The ten artists who will grace the stage in the semi-final part two are,

Shadow Ace- who is a Shadow Puppeteer from season 18 of AGT Kseniya Simonova- a sand artist who appeared on Ukraine's Got Talent season 1, and AGT: The Champions season 1 V. Unbeatable- an acrobatic dance group, which participated on AGT season 14 and AGT: The Champions season 2 Adrian Stoica and Hurricane- an animal variety act who fans loved on AGT season 18 Grace Good- an aerialist from AGT season 18 Sheldon Riley- a singer from AGT season 15 Chapel Heart- a musical group from AGT season 15 Yu Hojin- the magician from AGT season 17 Darci Lynne- the ventriloquist/musician from AGT season 12 and AGT: The Champions Musa Motha- a dancer from Britains Got Talent season 16.

Three out of these ten contestants will be selected to advance to the finals, bringing down the total number of contestants selected from the semi-finals to six. They will join the four selected with the Golden Buzzers during the qualifiers, making for ten finalists.

While the official release date for AGT season 19 is still under wraps, its renewal has been announced, and audition clips are being accepted on its official website which is an indication of its onslaught soon after AGT: Fantasy League is over.