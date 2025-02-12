What is a Snapchat streak? The longest record currently running at 3662 days

Snapchat streaks, or Snapstreaks for short, is a standout feature offered by the app. A Snapstreak is created when a user and their friends 'snap' back and forth with each other at least once a day, every day. A snap is any photo or video sent directly through the app's camera. A fire emoji appears on the chat screen after they have maintained it for a few days.

The user's streak, or the number of days they have communicated in a row, is indicated by the number next to the friend's name. As per Dexerto's February 11 report, Snapchat users Katie and Erin hold the record for the longest Snapchat streak, which is at 3662 days. Leslyee and Zay-Neb, the runners-up, are not far behind with their 3536 days of streak.

As long as they continue trading snaps with each other on a daily basis, this number will rise. However, the Snapstreak will be forfeited if they do not send any snap within a 24-hour period. Therefore, the user and their friend must exchange snaps every day without fail in order to keep up a long-running streak.

More on Snapchat streaks

Everything to know about the Snapchat streaks is here (Image via Getty Images)

Snapstreak is a way for users to interact with other Snapchat users. They begin a streak with someone when they send a snap to them and receive one from the same person, and continue doing so for three days in a row. When a fire emoji appears next to one of the user's names, the number of streak becomes visible.

However, not everything can regarded as a streak. Snapchat has made it clear that sending and receiving video snaps and photo snaps are the only two activities that contribute toward Snapstreaks.

Texting a person, posting Stories, even private ones, or sending snaps to a group chat will not lead to a Snapstreak. Additionally, sending a snap from the user's phone's "Memory" or camera roll is not included.

Additionally, Snapchat uses emojis to show how a user's Snapstreak with someone is going. The emojis and their meanings, however, differ.

An emoji of a flame or fire indicates that a user's Snapstreak has begun with a friend. If they notice an hourglass emoji next to the chat, it means that their Snapstreak is about to expire. They must send their friend a picture or video snap as soon as they can in order to maintain the streak.

If the Streak expires, it means that more than a day went by without a new snap from the participants. Additionally, when a user continuously maintains their Snapstreak for 100 days, the 100 emoji is displayed. On day 101, the app returns to the flaming emoji.

Shortly after they send a fresh snap to maintain the Snapstreak, the hourglass emoji disappears. The user has four hours to send or receive a snap in order to preserve the Snapstreak if they see the hourglass emoji.

However, it is possible to regain Snapstreak if one loses it. They must first determine whether they qualify for a Snapstreak restoration. Users can look for a Restore button with a fire emoji next to it.

To restore their Streak, individuals can tap the button when they see it and adhere to the app's instructions. However, their Snapstreak cannot be recovered if they can not see the button.

