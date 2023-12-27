What did Sophia Simmons do? Arizona mom arrested after young daughter's body found in stuffed plastic tote in a dumpster

Sophia Simmons, a 38-year-old woman from Arizona, has been accused of beating her child to death and then dumping her body in a dumpster on Christmas Eve. Authorities took Simmons into custody on December 25, 2023, and charged her with the alleged murder. Police discovered the body on Sunday and got a tip the next day.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

The tipster told cops that Simmons told them that she had been beating up her daughter shortly before she died. After searching Simmons' house, police allegedly found evidence implying that someone had attempted to clean the crime site.

Sophia Simmons has been charged with first-degree murder

As per ABC 15, on Sunday, at about 8 pm, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road, which was behind a local business. Upon arrival, they found the body of a child, packed in a plastic tote bag. Officials at the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner later confirmed that the child looked like she was aged between 5 and 7 years old.

Just a day later, on Christmas Day, a tipster called the cops regarding the victim. According to the caller, Sophia Simmons was the one responsible for the young girl's death. The police took her into custody the same day. Upon examining the girl's body, authorities confirmed that she had multiple injuries on the torso, legs, and arms.

The injuries were at different healing stages, as reported by Law & Crime. Eventually, police concluded that the victim had also sustained physical abuse over the period. Police later obtained phone records of the suspect and discovered that the location was near the dumpster on Sunday, at about 10.30 am local time. The suspect is currently charged with one count of first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Simmons reportedly has a previous conviction on a child abuse-related charge

According to the tipster, when the incident occurred, they were in New York and had spoken to the suspect. The suspect allegedly told the caller that she had been hitting the girl until she realized that "it went too far." Sophia Simmons allegedly left her house then, and when she arrived, she found her daughter in an unresponsive state.

She allegedly told the tipster that she tried to save her daughter by administering CPR, but all efforts went in vain. Simmons reportedly kept her daughter's body in the house for about five days, when she realized that child was dead. Finally, on December 24, she allegedly dumped her in a dumpster.

KTVK reported that after obtaining a search warrant, police investigated Sophia Simmons' house when she wasn't home. According to them, the house looked like someone had tried covering up a crime scene. There was standing water in different parts of the house, and the couch had no cushions on it. Police arrested her when she was allegedly driving to California.

According to prosecutors, Sophia Simmons has previously been found guilty of one count of malicious punishment of a child.