What is Stuart Seldowitz charged with? Former Obama aide arrested over Islamophobic rant at NYC halal cart vendor

Former Obama aide Stuart Seldowitz, 64, has allegedly used offensive language against a halal cart vendor in NYC. A series of videos have reportedly been circulated on the Internet, where he has been seen using Islamophobic language against the cart vendor. Seldowitz faces multiple charges, including hate crime.

According to Stuart, the food cart employee, Mohamed Hussein, showed support for Hamas, and this instigated him. However, Hussein denied expressing any such views in favor of Hamas. Seldowitz was allegedly taken into custody on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The ex-government official also claimed that the videos did not capture Hussein's words.

Former government official Stuart Seldowitz was taken into custody on Wednesday after he made anti-Muslim comments against a food cart vendor

The recent Israel-Palestine conflict has given rise to several issues in several places in the US as well. Multiple reports of anti-semitic incidents have been found in several parts of the country. Recently, Jewish senator Jacky Rosen also faced anti-semitic threats from a man in Nevada. Tension in NYC has risen after "pro-Palestinian demonstrations" have been taking place.

Amidst all these incidents, former Obama aide Stuart Seldowitz has been taken into custody for allegedly making anti-Muslim comments against a food cart vendor. He claimed that the vendor showed support to Hamas. In one of the videos, Stuart is heard saying,

"You support killing little children."

To this, the vendor replied,

"You kill children, not me."

Seldowitz was also heard calling the vendor a "terrorist." He was also heard saying,

"If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? It wasn’t enough!"

In another clip, he said that banners and signs should be put up near his cart that mention that the vendor is a Hamas supporter. Seldowitz was also seen asking the man if he was acquainted with Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, Mukhabarat. He allegedly threatened the vendor that he would use his connections and mobilize Mukhabarat against him.

The ex-government official claimed that the videos didn't show the entire incident

While continuing to demean the car vendor, Stuart Seldowitz was allegedly seen making disrespectful comments regarding Prophet Mohammad and ridiculing the religion. The ex-official is now charged with two counts of fourth-degree hate crime/stalking and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

However, as confirmed by court documents, Stuart Seldowitz pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, November 23. Police said,

"A 24-year-old male victim stated to police that an individual approached him at his work place multiple times and made anti-Islamic statements multiple times on different dates causing the victim to feel afraid and annoyed."

Stuart Seldowitz allegedly further demeaned the vendor and called him "ignorant" for not knowing fluent English. He also spoke to local TV news and said the entire story wasn't captured in the videos. He added:

"The comments that went beyond him [the vendor], and could be interpreted as attacks on Muslims and Arab-Americans and so on, were probably not appropriate. The comments I made calling him out for his support of terrorism – those I think were appropriate."

Shortly after the videos went viral, several people in NYC rallied to support the vendor.