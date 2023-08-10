What are the symptoms of glioblastoma? George Kolasa's identity revealed as fashion exec dies at 57

Luxury fashion corporate executive George Kolasa passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after a long battle with glioblastoma multiforme. The fashion executive was 57. His death was confirmed by his family members, who posted a message on his Instagram handle, stating how heartbroken friends and family are after his demise.

George’s husband also shared an emotional Instagram post where he wrote:

"My dearest George….how lucky am I that you chose me. Everywhere I go, every smile I see/I know you are there smilin' back at me/Dancin' in moonlight, I know you are free/'Cause I can see your star shinin' down on me."

As per the family, George was diagnosed in February 2022. At the time, he reportedly felt off balance, as if one side of his body was paralyzed. He then consulted doctors, who discovered a large "grapefruit"-sized tumor in his brain, later diagnosed as glioblastoma multiforme.

Glioblastoma is one of the most common types of brain tumor and is mostly malignant. WebMD states that the tumor tends to be aggresive, and there is no cure, except for treatments that ease the symptoms.

Some of the symptoms associated with glioblastoma are constant headaches, seizures, vomiting, changes in mood, trouble speaking, and even blurred vision.

George Kolasa worked with renowned brands and designers like Ralph Lauren and Burberry

After the news about George Kolasa's passing spread on social media, the entire fashion industry, friends, families, and colleagues of the fashion icon were left devastated. During his time in the industry, the fashion executive worked with brands and designers like Ralph Lauren, Burberry, Karl Lagerfeld, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Just after George Kolasa was diagnosed with glioblastoma, his health started declining, and he had to spend more time in the hospital for his treatment. In an interview with Vogue last year, he stated how he couldn’t believe he had brain cancer, adding that he wanted to raise more money for trials and research so that a cure could be found.

He said in the interview:

“Gratitude is such an important word for me. I am so grateful to be sitting here talking to you about this today. To share my purpose and mission to beat rare cancers. With whatever shall be the rest of my life and for as long as I can do it I want to raise a lot of money to fund new trials and research. It’s now my calling—to stay kind through it all and to help others.”

Talking about George Kolasa's tumor, WebMD describes the causes of glioblastoma as prior radiation to the head or a rare genetic condition. As per Cleveland Clinic, even chemicals like pesticides, petroleum, and others can lead to the tumor.

WebMD also stated that the more commonly affected age group is people above 50.

While the family has not yet revealed much about George Kolasa's funeral and memorial service, tributes have been pouring in.

As per the New York Post, Kolasa is survived by his husband, Justin Tarquinion, and his brother.