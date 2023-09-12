What did Taryn Manning say about Danny Masterson? Actress sparks outrage with bizarre defense of latter's conviction

Taryn Manning defended disgraced and convicted actor Danny Masterson in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, September 11. The 44-year-old actress has been noted for playing Tiffany Doggett, aka Pennsatucky, in the popular comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black.

Pennsatucky from OITNB speaks in defense of Danny Masterson. (Image via X/@LaurenRock)

Four days after Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges pertaining to two counts of r*pe, Taryn took to Instagram and called the actor’s actions “a mistake.” The actress slammed people for apparently “crucifying” Danny and said:

“There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are. And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

The OITNB alum then asked everyone to leave Danny Masterson alone and asked her followers to leave her alone as well. She kept dissing viewers and rhetorically asked them what they were doing to change the world.

Taryn Manning sparks outrage online after sharing bizarre defense of Danny Masterson

Netizens were furious at the actress for supporting Danny Masterson and downplaying his crimes against his victims. Some questioned Taryn Manning's psychological coherence, while others noted that this was not the first time she had said questionable things and even hinted at her being under the influence of meth.

Taryn Manning speaks in defense of Danny Masterson following the actor's prison sentence. (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

The actress was condemned by people for calling "r*pe" a "mistake," even though Danny Masterson had committed it more than once. One user also noted how Taryn Manning was ranting about engaging in physical intimacy with a married man, and questioned her moral integrity.

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Netizens bash the OITNB alum for defending Danny Masterson and calling his crimes a "mistake". (Image via X/@ask_aubry)

Apart from defending Danny Masterson, Taryn Manning also slammed the former's That ‘70s Show costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for retracting their statements in their initial character letter for the actor. Taryn called the two the "biggest disgrace."