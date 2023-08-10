What did Taryn Manning say about Donald Trump? Actress declares love for former President in viral post

American actress Taryn Manning's recent Instagram post about Donald Trump is getting a lot of attention on the internet. Manning emphasized her admiration for the controversial former US President in the post, which included a montage of Trump clips with Frank Sinatra's My Way playing in the background.

The Orange Is The New Black (OINTB) star started by writing that she cannot hide the truth anymore and that she is not planning to work in Hollywood in the future. Stating that Hollywood has canceled her, she added:

"I am sick of hiding my truth. I'll never work again in sh-- Hollywood. They canceled me. My whole life has been dedicated to this craft for nothing. Humiliated. Most abusive life I've endured. You were so blaming everyone but yourself. And you discreetly and in secret love him too. Period."

Manning further stated that it is impossible to "cancel a sovereign human." She continued by saying that she has the right to live and that no one can snatch it away.

"Crazy to think you can cancel a sovereign human. Who the f are you? Seriously. My Father gave me the right to LIVE. And you can't take that from me ever! I win."

Expressing her love for Trump, Manning wrote,

"If I told you the number of agents and managers who love him, you would barf. I love you, Donny. In all your mistakes and the tool you are, you're my hero. The most un racist human on this planet. The lies they speak about you hurt."

As the post ended, Manning expressed her love for America and Father God.

Netizens reacts to Taryn Manning's Instagram post

Taryn Manning openly spoke about the love she shares for Donald Trump in an Instagram post. Manning's admiration for the thrice-indicted controversial figure has been noticed by netizens who have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

The Sons of Anarchy star's post is getting recognition as she has previously criticized Donald Trump on a few occasions. In 2016, Taryn, along with a few cast members of Orange is the New Black, posed for a picture shared by Lea DeLaria on Instagram where they were wearing T-shirts with the words "V*ginas against Trump" written on top.

The action came after an interview of Trump with Billy Bush in 2005 was leaked online. The leaked interview revealed Trump's s*xually aggressive comments toward women.

However, in 2020, Taryn Manning shared a post where she was showing her support for Donald Trump. This happened after tear gas was used on the protesters and priests supporting the clearing of St. John's Church for a Bible photo op.

Manning wrote in the deleted Instagram post that she would have held the Bible in her hand if she were attacked. She wrote:

"I am happy because Donald chose the power of the sword in his hand #righthand and maybe if we lifted him up rather than tear him apart daily – since he is still in office, wished him the best and that we pray Jesus wrap his wings around the man for heaven's sake then he could think straight and make better choices that please all the humans full of hate."

Taryn Manning has appeared in many popular TV shows

Taryn Manning initially played minor roles in several film and TV projects. However, over the years, she has portrayed crucial roles in critically acclaimed projects. Manning played the role of Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in Orange Is the New Black. The Netflix series aired for seven seasons, from 2013 to 2019.

She has played important roles in films like Hustle & Flow, The Breed, The Speed of Thought, and others. Manning has also released singles such as Summer Ashes, Curiosity, and Pop 808.