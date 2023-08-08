What did Telvin Wilson do? Arkansas police officer busted alongside two others in child trafficking sting

31-year-old Telvin Wilson, who is a police officer, was apprehended during a recent child s*x trafficking sting operation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Telvin, who has been employed by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department since 2016, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about a child s*x trafficking ring and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Texarkana refers to two separate cities situated side by side on the border of Texas and Arkansas.

Texarkana Texas Police Department reported that during the sting operation, authorities also arrested 33-year-old Adarius Wills and 37-year-old James Willis.

How did Telvin Wilson get caught?

Texarkana Texas Police Department reported that as a part of the two days sting operation, officers created a fake advertisement on a website that is known to provide pr*stitution services.

According to the press release by the Texarkana Texas Police Department, once the advertisement was set up, they pretended to be an underage girl when the men responded to it.

Texarkana Texas Police Department reported that even though the fake persona of the girl mentioned herself to be underage to the men, the three arrested men still agreed to meet her and offered money in order to have physical relations with her.

The press release by the Texarkana Texas Police Department read:

"When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting."

Fox News reported that in an old Facebook post, Telvin Wilson mentioned that he became a police officer to make his community a better place, writing:

"I have always wanted to be that officer that is able to communicate with the public and be comfortable while doing so. I like that I stand in the gap and be the one that our young people can come and talk to."

New York Post reported that Telvin Wilson is the father of two young children.

Telvin Wilson was immediately terminated after the arrest

Fox News Digital reported that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department informed the outlet that Telvin Wilson was immediately fired from the department following his arrest. The ex-officer is now being held with a $100,000 bond.

According to the press release by Texarkana Texas Police Department, Adarius Wills has been charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana, with his bond set at $85,000.

James Willis has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, and possession of a controlled substance. As of now, his bond has not been set.

Texarkana Texas Police Department reported that all three arrested are in custody at the Bi-State Jail.