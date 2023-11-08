What did Teri Copley say about John Stamos? Actress breaks silence on Full House star’s claims she cheated with Tony Danza

American actress and model Teri Copley posted a 19-minute video on YouTube on November 4, where she talked about her ex-boyfriend John Stamos. Copley revealed that she "left" Stamos after his mother revealed that Stamos had "no intention" of marrying her.

John Stamos, in his New York Times best-selling memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, claimed that Teri cheated on him with Tony Danza. He also mentions that he caught her in bed with the actor in the 1980s when the couple was dating,

"I shuffle to the car with my stomach sinking and take a quick look inside. There's a hairbrush, keys, boxing gloves and a half-unrolled poster of my girlfriend, naked, barely covered by a white sheet. I've never seen this poster before."

Prior to meeting John Stamos, I had dated Tony Danza - says Teri Copley

Recalling her phone call with John Stamos' mother, the late Loretta Phillips, Teri Copley said:

"Thought that John told her that, and she was a mother looking at me like a daughter type and thinking, "I better warn this girl not to get her hopes up."

She also expressed that the phone call left her wondering if John loved her which led her to go over to his place to end the relationship:

"I just said to him, "John I don't think we should see each other anymore. I was young. I didn't know how to communicate with him to gell him, you know, "Your mother told me you didn't ever want to marry me."

Explaining the situation in the YouTube video, Teri Copley said:

"Prior to meeting John Stamos, I had dated Tony Danza for about a year and a half. We broke up, then I had a hairdresser, like John said in his book.

She went on to explain that she and Stamos had the same hairdresser, and she mentioned finding Stamos cute, after which he gave her a call.

"He ended up calling me on the set and we went out and just...just hit it off, like...just hit off. We went together for about a year. John told me he loved me at about eight months into the relationship. I'm a girl. I remember that very clearly because I was waiting and waiting for him to tell me he loved me."

Teri Copley can also be seen explaining her encounter with Tony Danza and claiming it to be very different than the way John had written about it in the memoir. She said that it happened "three of four days later" after she had allegedly broken up with John Stamos.