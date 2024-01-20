What did Terrell Foy do? Blankner School employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Terrell Foy, a 32-year-old employee at Blankner School in Orlando, was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student. According to multiple reports, the Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested Terrell Foy after investigating an anonymous tip about a school authority figure being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teen.

Foy, who has been an employee with the Orange County Public Schools for nine years, worked at the K-8 school on South Mills Avenue and East Michigan Street at the time of his arrest.

The police have yet to reveal further details about the case, including how long the employee was engaged in the relationship with the 13-year-old student. The details of the extent of the crimes also remain unknown.

Blankner School issues statement after Terrell Foy's arrest

Terrell Myron Foy was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and offenses against students by authority figures for carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student at Blankner School.

While police did not disclose further details about the case, citing an active investigation, a LinkedIn profile that appeared to belong to the suspect alleged that he graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2016.

He is also listed as a teacher at Winter Park High School, where he has allegedly worked for seven years. LinkedIn showed Foy is a basketball assistant coach at Winter Park High School. In the wake of the arrest, Blankner principal Junella Kreil sent out a message to parents confirming the employee was arrested on misconduct allegations.

In a message cited by WESH, Blankner Principal Kreil did not name the suspect arrested for the crime but identified him as an employee of the school.

"Blankner family, this is Principal Kreil. I want to make you aware that today an employee of our school was arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct were reported.”

While Kreil declined to expound on the incident, they assured the parents that the employee would not be returning to the school, noting the safety of the students as their top priority.

“While I am not able to discuss employee matters, I can tell you this individual will not be returning to school. Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is always my top priority. Thank you for listening and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me."

In a similar incident, South Florida charter school teacher Alberto Hernandez was arrested recently for allegedly sending explicit pictures to a 17-year-old student.

According to WSVN, Alberto Hernandez, 37, a teacher at Mater Academy Cutler Bay, is accused of befriending the student during the holiday break and communicating with the teenager through the messaging app WhatsApp.

The student reported the teacher after communication turned s*xual and he sent a picture of his genitals. The suspect was charged with electronic transmission of material harmful to minors.