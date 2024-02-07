What did Terry Neale do? Swimming coach sentenced for recording children undressing, sharing videos with p*dophile

Terry Neale, a former swimming coach from Portsmouth, has been sentenced for his egregious actions involving the exploitation of children—filming them undressing and sharing videos with p*dophiles.

In January 2021, Terry Neale was arrested by National Crime Agency officers after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) recovered the videos of him allegedly recording children undressing on the swimming pool side, as per the BBC.

Terry was found guilty of recording videos of children under his tutelage without their consent and subsequently sharing these illicit recordings with others. The National Crime Agency sentenced him to three years and six months of imprisonment in Winchester Crown Court on February 6, 2024.

As per National Crime Agency, Terry sent the videos to a youth football coach named Stephen Porter. He was arrested in June 2020 by the Australian Federal Police. The pair has known each other for 20 years.

The disturbing actions of coach Terry Neale exposed: Recording children undressing

Terry Neale, a 55-year-old man from North End, was a former sports coach from Portsmouth. He was employed by a school in 2013 as a coach and youth football coach for various teams.

In 2020, when the Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested Porter, they recovered two videos recorded by Terry of young boys getting dressed. As per the National Crime Agency, Terry used to hide a camera and record children undressing secretly. He can also be seen in videos interacting with them and giving n*ked boys towels.

In one of the videos recovered by AFP, children are changing their dresses at a swimming pool in the Portsmouth area. Terry is standing in wet clothes with goggles on to give the impression that he has been with the children underwater.

On September 27, 2023, Terry Neale pleaded guilty to sharing indecent videos without the consent of children. On February 6, 2024, Winchester Crown Court sentenced him to three years and six months of imprisonment.

He was also given an indefinite S*xual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the S*x Offenders Register for the rest of his life as per the National Crime Agency.

NCA Operations Manager Danielle Pownall said,

"Terry Neale held a position of trust in the community but abused it by taking advantage of children on his watch."

As per NCA, one of the victim's parents stated before the court,

"All our lives changed the day we found out Terry Neale had chosen to dehumanise our beautiful 12-year-old son and steal his childhood innocence. He felt somehow what occurred was in some way his fault. He questions himself and his belief in his ability to judge people, trust people, read people and sadly too, judge danger."

The sentencing of Terry represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims.