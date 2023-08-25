Booker T found out about Bray Wyatt's death on live stream [Video]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T found out about Bray Wyatt's tragic passing during a live stream.

The legend's Reality of Wrestling podcast is quite popular among wrestling fans, with almost 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. He was streaming the latest edition of his podcast with Brad Gilmore.

Gilmore stumbled upon Triple H's announcement of Bray Wyatt's passing during the stream. Booker was dumbstruck after hearing the news. You can check out his reaction at the 5:30 mark in the clip below:

Booker T was a big Bray Wyatt fan and wasn't thrilled when the latter was released in 2021. Here's what he said about the release back then:

"Because, I think Bray was one of those guys that was kind of like a throwback. You didn't just look at Bray because of his wrestling ability, or anything like that. He's kind of like Jake 'The Snake'. He could talk you into the building, you know? And he could do it just by whispering. That's the way Bray was. When Bray was doing that, and the talking, and really making a whole lot of sense out of nothing, I was like 'Man, this guy here is different.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T was at a loss of words for a while upon hearing about the news of Wyatt's passing. Wyatt was 36 years old.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Bray's friends and family.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?