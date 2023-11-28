WWE Hall of Famer sentenced to 17 years in prison

A WWE Hall of Famer has been sentenced to 17 years in prison and eight years of probation today.

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been sentenced to prison for her involvement in a car crash that took the life of a 75-year-old man in 2022. Last March, Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car driven by Julian Lasseter, who had stopped at a red light in Florida.

A toxicology report revealed that Sytch's blood alcohol level during the accident was 3.5 times higher than the legal limit. Tammy appeared in court today and apologized to the victim's family for her actions. According to TMZ, she told the family, "I know my words are not are enough, but please know that I think about you every day".

The judge sentenced the former WWE star to 17 years in prison today, with eight years of probation after serving her time in prison. Sytch's driver's license has also permanently been revoked. Before the incident in 2022, Sytch had been arrested numerous times for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Former WWE star Diamond Dallas Page comments on Tammy Sytch's arrest

Former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page recently discussed Tammy Sytch's issues and claimed that she had been going on the right path before her arrest.

Speaking on The Bro Show with Vince Russo last year, DDP stated that he saw Sytch a couple of months before her arrest, and she looked to be in a great place. DDP added that what has happened with Sunny is a "really unfortunate situation."

"I have [thought about Tammy Sytch]. I just saw her like four months ago. She came up to me, she looked great. I had been thinking about her. She's been sober for long periods of time. She had been on the right path. I don't know what the trick here is, but I felt so bad. I saw her, god she looked great. We were somewhere in the North Jersey area and she talked and looked great. I had thought about it when she was in a bad spot. Let's see where it goes. This was a really, really unfortunate situation." [From 25:00 to 26:10]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She was a very popular star during her time with the promotion in the 1990s.

What are your thoughts on former WWE star Tammy Sytch being sentenced to 17 years in prison? Let us know in the comments section below.

